Saluki Basketball 5@5: Korn always thought Mullins would coach, Dembele's return and Valley notes

Southeast Missouri State men's basketball coach Brad Korn remembers SIU leader Bryan Mullins, sophomore forward Sekou Dembele could see action Wednesday night, and some Missouri Valley Conference tidbits are all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — "Business": Korn graduated in 2004 from SIU, but coached Mullins in the late 2000s as an assistant under Chris Lowery. A role player most of his career with the Salukis from 1999-2004, he is still tied for the sixth-most wins in program history (95). Korn helped the Salukis reach the NCAA Tournament his last three years. He won't get the chance to coach against Mullins Wednesday night when his Redhawks (1-0) host the Salukis (0-0) because the former Hall of Fame point guard tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. Korn was able to encapsulate Mullins' stature in one word in an interview Tuesday.
"Business," Korn said. "He's got the white shirt and the tie and, that's just Bryan. He was one of the most consistent, hard-nosed, tough guys. And I think that's probably the thing that I remember the most about him. Just coaching him, he just was consistent. I mean, he just brought it every single day."
Mullins' 119 starts between 2005-09 are tied with Anthony Beane (2012-16) for the seventh-most in school history. Mullins was a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year (2008 and 2009) and is SIU's career leader in assists, with 509 in 122 games. His 254 steals are second only to MVC Hall of Famer Darren Brooks (2000-05), who played in 12 more games (134).
"He wasn't as much of a vocal guy as a player. But he definitely, you had to follow him because of how much work he put into the game," Korn said. "So I kind of always thought he would get into coaching just because of his mentality and the way he approaches everything. Everything very detailed, physical plan, and his teams play that way. Even though it's all new and he won't be coaching, I know his brother will be, it's still going to be the same type of team."
Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting after helping the Salukis to a fifth-place finish in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater. SIU's 10 league wins tied the league record for the most by a team that was picked last in the MVC preseason poll.
No. 2 — Dembele could see limited minutes: Sophomore Sekou Dembele could play some limited minutes Wednesday at SEMO, acting head coach Brendan Mullins said Monday. Dembele, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, broke his left tibia in a collision with Bradley guard Darrell Brown in Peoria in January. He played in only 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman, and might very well get the season back.
Dembele is a strong and athletic big that could help SIU's least experienced position. The Salukis lost starting center Barret Benson and lost his likely replacement, junior college transfer J.D. Muila, when Muila tore his meniscus. Muila will miss the entire season. SIU also has graduate transfer Jakolby Long, a 6-5 guard/forward, 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo, 6-9, 250-pound freshman forward Kyler Filewich and 6-7 Will Keller, a walk-on.
No. 3 — Wheeler promoted to assistant coach: With Bryan Mullins out of Wednesday's game because of COVID-19 (he is in isolation until at least Monday), SIU is promoting director of player development Connor Wheeler to assistant coach. NCAA rules allow teams to elevate other staff members to assistant coach in case of temporary staffing issues.
Wheeler, a Carbondale native, started with Mullins and SIU last season. A standout at Du Quoin High School and Carbondale High School, he finished his career at SIU-Edwardsville and was a video coordinator at Southern Mississippi (2018-19) and Missouri (2016-18).
No. 4 — MVC tidbits: Illinois State coach Dan Muller earned his 150th win at his alma mater with the Redbirds' win over UMass-Lowell last week. His 150 victories are the fourth-most in school history. ... Valparaiso is hoping to extend at least one long streak beginning tonight against Illinois-Chicago. The Crusaders have won 18 in a row against the Flames and play them at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Valparaiso hopes to snap a 14-game losing streak against Purdue when it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Matt Painter and the Boilermakers Friday night at 6. That game is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network. ... Former Saluki Sean Kelley, a broadcaster for ESPN and other major outlets, is scheduled to call the two biggest games in college basketball later tonight. Kelley and Bob Valvano are scheduled to call No. 8 Michigan State at No. 6 Duke at 6:30 p.m. and No. 7 Kansas at No. 20 Kentucky at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN Radio.
No. 5 — Mid-major powerhouses: Three Valley teams made Monday's Collegeinsider.com's Mid-Major top-25 poll.
Gonzaga, which is ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll and features former Saluki guard Aaron Cook, received all 31 first-place votes from the panel to come in atop the poll. Furman was No. 2 and BYU was No. 3. Loyola, which was picked second in the Valley's preseason poll, was fourth. The Ramblers are scheduled to open their season Dec. 9 at home against Chicago State.
Northern Iowa was ninth despite its 0-3 start at a multi-team event in South Dakota last week. Bradley was No. 18, and Drake came in at No. 22 after wins over Kansas State and South Dakota. Valparaiso received votes in the poll.
