Saluki Basketball 5@5: Korn always thought Mullins would coach, Dembele's return and Valley notes

Mullins' 119 starts between 2005-09 are tied with Anthony Beane (2012-16) for the seventh-most in school history. Mullins was a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year (2008 and 2009) and is SIU's career leader in assists, with 509 in 122 games. His 254 steals are second only to MVC Hall of Famer Darren Brooks (2000-05), who played in 12 more games (134).

"He wasn't as much of a vocal guy as a player. But he definitely, you had to follow him because of how much work he put into the game," Korn said. "So I kind of always thought he would get into coaching just because of his mentality and the way he approaches everything. Everything very detailed, physical plan, and his teams play that way. Even though it's all new and he won't be coaching, I know his brother will be, it's still going to be the same type of team."

Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting after helping the Salukis to a fifth-place finish in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater. SIU's 10 league wins tied the league record for the most by a team that was picked last in the MVC preseason poll.