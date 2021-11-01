Saluki Basketball 5@5: Kupec excited about basketball opening next week

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, interim athletic director Matt Kupec weighs in on the upcoming hoops season, and Randal Falker joins a big club.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

No. 1 — Kupec: basketball season tickets are up

SIU interim athletic director Matt Kupec said season tickets for the men's team are up "significantly" from the 2019-20 season, the most recent one fans were able to attend.

More than 4,000 fans went to see the Salukis beat Division II Henderson State (Arkansas) 66-52 last week, on the same night the first game of the World Series was on. Kupec said he sensed an "energy" with the men's team, evidenced by the sold-out fundraiser at Kokopelli Golf Club and the big night last week.

"We're very excited about both programs," Kupec said. "The league is gonna be very competitive, but we think this building over here really is going to rock. Season-ticket sales were really good. We're optimistic for sure."

The SIU women's team won its exhibition opener against Millikin University 85-37 in front of 150 fans. The Saluki men open the season at Little Rock Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Saluki women open at No. 15 Tennessee Wednesday, Nov. 10.

No. 2 — Falker becomes 49th basketball player in Hall of Fame

Former forward Randal Falker joined a big club when he was inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame last month. Falker, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2006 MVC Tournament and a former league Defensive Player of the Year, became the 49th Saluki men's basketball player to join the school's hall. There are currently six former coaches in the hall, and one team, the 1967 NIT champions.

SIU coach Bryan Mullins, a former point guard here in the late 2000s, is also in the SIU Hall of Fame.

No. 3 — Little Rock picked 8th, Maric named to third team

Little Rock, which opens against SIU next week, was picked eighth in the Sun Belt preseason poll. Senior forward Nikola Maric was named to the preseason third team after leading the team in about every major statistical category.

Maric, a 6-10, 250-pound forward from Bosnia-Herzegovina, led the team in scoring (14.0 ppg.), field goal percentage (54.5%), rebounding (5.6 rpg.), assists (1.7 apg.), blocks and minutes (31.2 mpg.). Maric is 177 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points.

No. 4 — Loyola, Drake receive votes in coaches poll

Defending MVC champ Loyola and this year's preseason champ, Drake, received votes in the USA Today coaches poll released last week.

The Ramblers, who return four starters off last season's 26-win club, actually got more than the Bulldogs. Loyola received nine votes from a national panel, good enough for No. 32, while Drake got four. Gonzaga was No. 1, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Purdue, which is coached by former Saluki coach Matt Painter, was seventh. Illinois was 10th after center Kofi Cockburn was named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Notably, three possible SIU opponents at the Paradise Jam, Creighton, Colorado State and Colorado, which the Salukis will play in their opener in the Virgin Islands, all received votes.

No. 5 — This week's MVC schedule

Valparaiso lost its exhibition opener against Division II Ashland, 87-78, at home Saturday night. The Beacons trailed by 20 points at one point and fell despite 32 points from Sheldon Edwards. Forward Ben Krikke played only four minutes, sinking both of his attempts, before leaving the game with an ankle injury, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. Krikke watched the second half from the bench with his left foot in a protective boot. Valpo's second exhibition game, against Division II Flagler, is Thursday night at 6.

Here's a look at the other exhibition games this week involving MVC teams:

Evansville - Vs. Kentucky Wesleyan Thursday

Valparaiso - Vs. Flagler Thursday

Bradley - Vs. Illinois-Springfield Thursday

Drake - Vs. Drury Thursday

Illinois State - Vs. Davenport Thursday

Indiana State - Vs. Rose-Hulman Thursday

Loyola - Vs. Wisconsin-Stout Wednesday

