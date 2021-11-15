Saluki Basketball 5@5: Lance Jones comes on, ISU's Antonio Reeves honored, and MSU's road trip

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, Lance Jones lead the comeback, the league players of the week, and a long road trip for Missouri State.

No. 1 — Jones explodes for 22 points in second half: Jones scored seven points in the opening three minutes of the second half Friday night on the way to a 22-point second half.

Jones, now tied for 57th in the country in scoring after back-to-back 20-point games (21.5 points per game), made 8 of 12 from the field for the game and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. He added three assists, two turnovers and two steals in just over 32 minutes at the Banterra Center.

Jones was not the MVC player of the week. That honor went to an Illinois State guard that is second in the nation in scoring.

No. 2 — Reeves, Kithier honored by MVC: Redbird guard Antonio Reeves and Valparaiso forward Thomas Kithier were honored as the player and newcomer of the week by the MVC, the league announced today. Reeves made 19 of 38 shots (50%) in ISU's 1-1 run, including 9 of 17 from the 3-point line. His 30.5 ppg. average ranks second in the country entering this week.

Kithier, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound transfer from Michigan State, established new career-highs in his first two games with the Beacons (0-2). Kithier scored 16 points in the loss to Toledo and had 28 points and 11 boards in the loss at Illinois-Chicago. Valparaiso is next at Stanford Wednesday night.

No. 3 — Pack your bags: After beating Alabama State 78-60 at home for its first win of the season, Missouri State (1-1) has five straight games away from JQH Arena before returning to play BYU Dec. 4. The Bears pay at Sam Houston Wednesday, play three games in Florida at the Naples Invitational and then open MVC play at Illinois State Dec. 1.

Entering this week, Indiana State (2-1) is the only Valley team with a road win. The Sycamores beat Green Bay on the road on Opening Night Nov. 9.

No. 4 — UNI bounces back: With Bowen Born back in the lineup after missing the opener, Northern Iowa won its first game of the season Sunday at home against non-Division I Dubuque. Born, the MVC Freshman of the Year last season, scored five points in 16 minutes.

UNI has four current players on its list of top-100 scorers. A.J. Green is No. 19 (1,214 points), Trae Berhow (49th, 1,250), forward Austin Phyfe is 69th (795), and guard/forward Tywhon Pickford is 86th with 658 points.

No. 5 — Colorado in action tonight: Colorado (2-0), which faces SIU in the last game of the first day of the Paradise Jam Friday night in the Virgin Islands, hosts Maine (1-1) tonight at 7 central. The game airs on Pac-12 Mountain and on the Pac-12 Now mobile app.

The Buffaloes beat Montana State 94-90 in overtime Nov. 9 and New Mexico at home, 87-76. Colorado and SIU are two of eight teams in the Paradise Jam field. The Buffaloes won the tournament in 2018.

