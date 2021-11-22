Saluki Basketball 5@5: Lance Jones forced to carry the load, and a look at a Valley reunion

Lance Jones is forced to carry the load, and an old rivalry renewed, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

Digital subscriptions start at $1 for six months ($10.99 a month after that) or $49 for three months of Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Wednesday and Saturday, start at $22 a month.

To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454, or 866-735-5912 outside of the area. Online subscriptions give you 24-7 access to the best Salukis coverage around, including previews, features and game coverage of the 2021-22 season. It also includes access to the new Salukimania podcast, which airs every first Friday of the month. There is always more online!

No. 1 — Jones scores 21 in loss: For the third time this season, Lance Jones put up 20 or more points, and for the second time this season, SIU lost.

The 6-foot-1 junior point guard had to carry the offensive load for the Salukis (2-2) Sunday night against Northeastern (3-2) after they struggled to establish much of an inside game. Center Kyler Filewich made 2 of 3 from the field, but only took three shots in about 20 minutes of action. Marcus Domask took 14 shots, but missed 13 of 'em, spinning two or three layups out and missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

SIU shot a season-low 29.6% from the field (16 of 54) against the Huskies, who had four guards 6-6 or bigger who handled a lot of the Salukis' guards on the perimeter. They switched often out there, and limited SIU to 3-of-18 shooting from the 3-point line, another season low.

"I'd say we got the (defensive) stops. We just couldn't capitalize on offense, to get the lead, build on it, and then break away," Jones said. "I feel like if we had the lead, it was for about a possession, or we were tied. They had the lead the whole time."

Northeastern outscored SIU 30-24 in the paint behind Chris Doherty's 14 points and Nikola Djogo's 11. Doherty added a game-high 13 boards, and Djogo had 10 rebounds to help the Huskies reach the championship game of the Paradise Jam against Colorado State (5-0). Northeastern shot 48.8% from the field (21 of 43), made 15 of 21 at the free-throw line, and 2 of 12 from the 3-point line.

No. 2 — Hello old friend: SIU hasn't played Creighton since 2013, but will rekindle an old MVC rivalry when the two square off for third place at the Paradise Jam later tonight in the Virgin Islands. SIU lost to Northeastern Sunday in the semifinals, while the Bluejays (4-1) ran into a buzzsaw in Colorado State in the other semifinal. Guard/forward David Roddy made seven of the Rams' 20 3-pointers in a 95-81 win.

The Salukis haven't beaten the Bluejays since Jan. 26, 2008, when they squeaked out an ugly game 48-44. SIU did beat one of Creighton's leaguemates, Butler, on the road last season to end the Bulldogs' 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents. Creighton leads the series against SIU 53-36, including 6-0 on neutral floors. The two battled over the MVC title during the 2000s. SIU won the regular-season conference title four times (2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007), only to see Creighton win the MVC Tournament and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Salukis made the NCAAs six straight years, between 2002-07, and competed in the NIT in 2008. That was the last time SIU played in the postseason.

The two played in one of the greatest MVC Tournament finals in league history in 2007. One day after fans sold out the Scottrade Center in St. Louis (it's now known as the Enterprise Center) with 22,612 fans, they all came back for the final with the Salukis and Bluejays. Creighton won 67-61. SIU reached the Sweet 16 that season, and nearly beat Kansas before ending a school-record 29-7.

No. 3 — The lowdown on the Bluejays:

Creighton Bluejays (4-1)

Coach: Greg McDermott (257-126 at CU, 537-321 overall)

Top scorers: G Ryan Nembhard 14.6 ppg., G Alex O'Connell 13.6 ppg., F Ryan Hawkins 13 ppg.

Leading rebounders: F Ryan Hawkins 7.2 rpg., G Alex O'Connell 7 rpg.

Top assists: G Ryan Nembhard 5.2 apg.

Offense: 75.4 ppg.

Defense: 68.4 ppga.

Note: Creighton has played 273 games since leaving the MVC on July 1, 2013, but Monday’s tilt against Southern Illinois will be its first against a school that was in The Valley when the Jays departed

No. 4 — Poll power: Two MVC teams continued to receive votes in the major polls Monday. Loyola (4-0) and Drake (3-0) both received votes in The Associated Press top 25 and the coaches poll. Notably, Colorado State and San Francisco, which hosts SIU in late December, also received votes.

Purdue (5-0), which beat previously-fourth-ranked Villanova at the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic, moved up to third in the AP poll and fourth in the coaches list. The Boilermakers are coached by former Saluki leader Matt Painter. Purdue also got a first-place vote from the AP panel.

No. 5 — UNI's Berhow, Loyola's Schweiger honored: Northern Iowa guard Trae Berhow and Loyola guard/forward Ryan Schwieger were honored as the Valley's player and newcomer of the week, respectively.

Berhow, a 6-5 senior guard, led the Panthers (1-3) with 23 points in their loss to 16th-ranked Arkansas. He went 7 of 13 from the floor and 7 of 11 from the 3-point line. Berhow's seven 3s moved him into seventh place in UNI history with 172 career triples. Berhow passed Nick Nurse, the current coach of the Toronto Raptors. Schwieger averaged 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal a game in two games for the Ramblers last week. Schwieger, a transfer from Princeton, shot 65% for the week (13 of 20) and made all 12 of his free-throw attempts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.