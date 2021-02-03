Saluki Basketball 5@5: Leadership with SIU's underclassmen, the Aces' turnaround and top-50 defenses

For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com . To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!

SIU coach Bryan Mullins always had an older voice in his ear when he starred for the program back in the early 2000s. This season's club, which features eight underclassmen in its rotation, has struggled to find that consistent voice. Sometimes, Mullins said, the coaches have had to steer the ship.

"I think the interruptions throughout the season has hurt our consistency, the lack of practices, and the short amount of games," said Mullins, who has had to deal with two lengthy stoppages because of COVID-19 outbreaks. "With a young team, and not having your traditional three and four-year juniors and seniors that have been with the program and know what the coaching staff expects, it's not their fault. They're learning, and the coaching staff, we're continuing to teach them. We gotta be leaders at times. We gotta be the captains, at times, because they don't have those juniors and seniors that have been in this program for two or three years to rely on, to tell them 'This is how we do it every single day. This is how you win a championship,' so, it's just a process."