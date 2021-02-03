Saluki Basketball 5@5: Leadership with SIU's underclassmen, the Aces' turnaround and top-50 defenses

Leadership with SIU's roster of largely underclassmen, Evansville's turnaround, and a trio of top-50 defenses in the league, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Salukis looking for consistent voice: Their best player is hurt, their oldest players are new, and some of SIU's best leaders are freshmen and sophomores.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins always had an older voice in his ear when he starred for the program back in the early 2000s. This season's club, which features eight underclassmen in its rotation, has struggled to find that consistent voice. Sometimes, Mullins said, the coaches have had to steer the ship.
"I think the interruptions throughout the season has hurt our consistency, the lack of practices, and the short amount of games," said Mullins, who has had to deal with two lengthy stoppages because of COVID-19 outbreaks. "With a young team, and not having your traditional three and four-year juniors and seniors that have been with the program and know what the coaching staff expects, it's not their fault. They're learning, and the coaching staff, we're continuing to teach them. We gotta be leaders at times. We gotta be the captains, at times, because they don't have those juniors and seniors that have been in this program for two or three years to rely on, to tell them 'This is how we do it every single day. This is how you win a championship,' so, it's just a process."
Mullins said his oldest four players, in terms of games with the current coaching staff, have been leaders when the team has needed it. Sophomores Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Trent Brown all started almost the entire season in 2019-20. Domask, who watches the games from a chair underneath the basket with his injured left foot in a boot, has been a good leader from the sideline. Mullins also complimented Jones' voice after he scored 27 points and helped SIU (8-6, 2-6 MVC) snap a six-game losing streak Sunday against Northern Iowa.
The Salukis are next at Bradley (9-10, 3-7) this weekend.
No. 2 — Watch out: Evansville's split at SIU to start the MVC season wasn't a fluke. The Purple Aces (8-8, 6-4) completed a weekend sweep of Valparaiso (6-11, 3-5) Monday, and entered rare Valley territory with those wins. Only one team in the MVC's storied history has won more than six league games after going winless the season before, SIU's 1981-82 squad that went 7-9 in Allen Van Winkle's first season as coach after going 0-16 the year before in Joe Gottfried's final season. Unfortunately, the rebuild didn't go anywhere in the next three years, as the Salukis went 5-13, 7-9 and 6-10 in MVC play, respectively, before Van Winkle was replaced by a high school coach out of Benton named Rich Herrin in 1985.
Evansville became just the third team in league history to go 0-18 in 2019-20, but will try for win No. 7 in Valley play Saturday at... Loyola. Drake went 0-18 in back-to-back seasons in 1996-97 and 1997-98.
No. 3 — Last time for Black Out Cancer jersey bids: Bidding for the SIU Black Out Cancer women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb. 13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
Fans can bid at salukisblackoutcancer.com. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer. The top bidder for the men's jerseys was $1,000. The 14th bid, the last to secure a jersey, was $275.
No. 4 — Trio of top-50 defenses: Loyola's offense hasn't hurt during its current eight-game winning streak, as the Ramblers average 74.2 points per game during league play, second to Drake's 79, but defense has been the real catalyst. The Ramblers (15-3, 10-1) have yielded just 50 points per game, on average, during the winning streak. Their scoring defense for the season, 56.2 points allowed per game, is second in the country behind Houston (56ppga.).
Two other teams in the Valley rank in the top 50 in the nation in scoring defense: Drake (15th, 63.6 ppga.) and Bradley (50th, 68.9).
No. 5 — Pretty good: Drake (12th) and Loyola (14th) were top 15 in the country in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) after Monday's games. The MVC hasn't had two teams in the top 20 of the RPI or the NET at the end of the season since 2014-15, when Northern Iowa and Wichita State staged an epic conference race.
WSU won the Valley with a 17-1 record in 2014-15, a game ahead of second-place UNI (16-2, 31-4). The Shockers reached the Sweet 16 that season, and finished 30-5. UNI beat Wyoming 71-54 in its opening game at the NCAA Tournament but lost to Louisville in the next round, 66-53. WSU finished 12th in the RPI, and UNI finished 11th.
