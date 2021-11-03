Saluki Basketball 5@5: Little Rock forward could miss the season, and a look at Valley COVID policy

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, Little Rock could be without a potential starter next week, and a look at the Missouri Valley Conference's COVID-19 policy for this winter.

No. 1 — ULR's Gardner could miss the season

Myron Gardner, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound junior from South Plains (Texas) Community College, could miss the upcoming season for Little Rock, not just the opener against SIU Tuesday night at the Stephens Center, with a stress fracture in his leg. Coach Darrell Walker said Gardner, who averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, might have started this year.

"Just trying to figure out our roles, which, I think they've already been figured out by now. We just gotta take care of the basketball, and play with some pace," Walker said. "The main thing is to take care of the basketball, because I like our team. I like the depth of our team. We have some guys that have been out. One guy that was going to be a starter is probably going to miss the year, and another kid that was going to play a lot of minutes is out with a knee injury, so we've been banged up a little bit but we're still a solid team."

Gardner, a three-star recruit out of Detroit, played at Georgetown his freshman year. The Trojans still have plenty of guys in their frontcourt, led by 6-10, 250-pound Nikola Maric (pronounced Marr-eeech), a preseason third team pick in the Sun Belt Conference. Kevin Osawe (pronounced oh-saw-way) is a 6-7 junior that played in 26 games for Western Kentucky last season and helped Vincennes (Indiana) University win the NJCAA title a few years ago when he was a freshman. DeAntoni Gordon, a 6-7 junior from Northwest Mississippi CC, averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds last season. A three-star recruit out of Mobile, Alabama, Gordon played his freshman year at Wichita State.

Little Rock returns three starters from last season's 11-15 squad, Maric and guards Marko Andric (3.3 ppg., 1.8 rpg.) and Jovan Stulic (1.8 ppg., 1.1 rpg. in 20 games).

SIU returns all five starters from last season's 12-14 squad and added four newcomers. One of them, graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr., played at Little Rock last season. Coupet started all 26 games and averaged 10.3 ppg. and 3.6 rpg.

No. 2 — League takes hard stance with rescheduling

The MVC was the only Division I league in the country to get all of its league games in last season (90), with the coronavirus swirling around. The Valley did it with back-to-back, two-game series at school sites. The league is returning to round-robin, 18-game, home-and-home schedules this season, and Commissioner Jeff Jackson believes they'll get through.

"We are hopeful," said Jackson, who has been involved with meeting with the league's chief medical officers, sometimes several times a week. "We've got our fingers and toes crossed, but it is something that at any moment can be an issue. We're all hopeful that we can get through an entire season."

The league is not interested in rescheduling games this season, Jackson said, and will make teams that are unable to play due to COVID-19 cases forfeit. Those forfeits will affect the league standings, but not teams' overall records, via NCAA rules that define those situations as "no-contests." The league will try to make arrangements, however, if a team is fully vaccinated and has a breakthrough case.

No. 3 — A leaner, learning Filewich

Of all the newcomers for the Salukis last season, freshman center Kyler Filewich was the most honored. Filewich, a 6-9 Canadian that became the first player from that country to play for SIU, also became the second Saluki in the last two years to earn a spot on the MVC All-Freshman Team. Marcus Domask, the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year in 2020, also, obviously, made the All-Freshman Team.

Filewich started SIU's exhibition win over Division II Henderson State and had a nice game with nine points and five boards in just 15 minutes. A bit leaner, the big man continued to improve this summer, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. Filewich didn't miss a single workout since the end of last season, Mullins said.

"He's gotten stronger, he's gotten leaner, gotten quicker, and just has a better core and a better base, which helps him with post-ups, which helps him defensively, ball-screens," Mullins said. "And then he's a lot more comfortable, A, shooting free throws, and then making one more extra dribble on a post-up or a free-throw line catch where he's able to drive a close-out or back someone down."

Filewich made 4 of 7 from the field. He played in all 26 games last season, starting 16 after J.D. Muila went down with a torn meniscus and didn't play all season. Filewich averaged 6.8 points and a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. He shot 51.7% from the field and came one point or rebound away from a double-double four different times (he had one against Illinois State Feb. 13, 13 points, 10 rebounds).

With Muila and Domask back, and the addition of 6-9 center Scottie Ebube, the Salukis could go four-deep in their frontcourt this season.

No. 4 — Drake knows this is a tough year to be the favorite

Five returning starters from the first Drake men's basketball team to ever earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. That's how the Bulldogs became the preseason MVC favorite for the first time in their long history.

Drake received 29 first-place votes and 411 points in this year’s poll.

"Preseason rankings are generally a reflection of what happened the previous year, and are based on who you have coming back, and those types of things, so from that standpoint it's to say maybe where we're at and maybe some expectations," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "As all the coaches here know, it all starts over again each year. The formula has to stay the same, and if you do that, and work at it, and stay together, and if you do that, you give yourselves a chance. And if not, there are certainly enough teams, especially this year in our league, that are ready to claim that top spot."

Drake opens at home against Coe College Nov. 9. The Bulldogs' first Division I opponent is South Dakota, in Des Moines, on Nov. 14.

No. 5 — Loyola, Drake receive votes in coaches poll

Defending MVC champ Loyola and this year's preseason champ, Drake, received votes in the USA Today coaches poll released last week.

The Ramblers, who return four starters off last season's 26-win club, actually got more than the Bulldogs. Loyola received nine votes from a national panel, good enough for No. 32, while Drake got four. Gonzaga was No. 1, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Purdue, which is coached by former Saluki coach Matt Painter, was seventh. Illinois was 10th after center Kofi Cockburn was named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Notably, three possible SIU opponents at the Paradise Jam, Creighton, Colorado State and Colorado, which the Salukis will play in their opener in the Virgin Islands, all received votes.

