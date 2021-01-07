Saluki Basketball 5@5: Looking for the sweep, SIU's youth movement and Meriweather's big game off the glass

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, the momentum of SIU's recent series with Indiana State, the youth movement in Carbondale, and your Throwback Thursday with former forward Joe C. Meriweather.

No. 1 — Tune in Saturday: Tune in Saturday, Saluki fans, because you might not need to watch Sunday's game at the Hulman Center on ESPN3 if recent history is anything. SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) is 8-2 in its last 10 games against the Sycamores (3-6, 0-4), but got swept last season. What's funny is one team has swept the series the last six years, with the Salukis winning home-and-away in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Of course, this season, both games will take place at one site, and this year, on back-to-back days.

SIU leads the all-time series 88-49.