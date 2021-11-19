Saluki Basketball 5@5: Marcus Domask getting back in the swing, Bradley falls in Paradise and the lowdown on Colorado

Marcus Domask gets back in the swing, Bradley falls in its Paradise Jam opener, and the lowdown on Colorado, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

No. 1 — Domask feeling less pressure to score: Even without one of the team's core three players (guard Trent Brown is yet to play this season because of a back injury), Domask has learned to give the ball away a bit easier this season. The 6-foot-6 forward got to watch guard Lance Jones absolutely take over in SIU's 73-55 win over Austin Peay Nov. 12, and saw Steven Verplancken Jr. deliver two double-figure games. Five different Salukis average seven points a game or more entering Friday night's Paradise Jam opener against Colorado (3-0).

"We're a lot deeper, so I don't have to take as many shots maybe as I did in the past," said Domask, the MVC Newcomer of the Year in 2020. "I'm just going to take the looks when they're there for me. Lance is gonna do the same thing. In the first half, the looks weren't for us (against Austin Peay). Steve stepped up great. He played really well in the first half. As deep as we are, and with the talent that we have, we just have to take the looks that we have."

Domask still leads SIU (1-1) in minutes per game (34), but not many other categories. Jones is the leading scorer at 21.5 points per game. Jones leads the team in steals, with five in two games. Jones and Domask both have four 3-pointers, one behind Verplancken's five. Domask is tied with backup forward Anthony D'Avanzo for the third-most rebounds (10). Guard Ben Coupet Jr. has 12, and backup forward J.D. Muila has 11.

Domask is 9 of 21 from the field (42.9%) in his first two games in over 10 months. He has four 3-pointers on 11 attempts and is 6 of 8 at the free-throw line.

"I still had some bad turnoves that I can't make, but I'm startin' to feel better. I think my defense-on-ball has been better here, and I'm just gettin' in the flow of it," Domask said. "My guys are trusting me, the coaches are trustin' me, so we just keep gettin' better as a team."

No. 2 — Bradley falls 66-60 to Colorado State: Terry Roberts' jumper in the final minute got Bradley within two at the Paradise Jam Friday, but John Tonje turned a baseline pass into a dunk and the Mountain West Conference favorites rode David Roddy's game-high 30 points to a 66-60 win. The Rams (4-0) advanced to meet the winner of the second game of the day in the Virgin Islands, Brown vs. Creighton, in Sunday's tournament semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Central time. Bradley (1-3) will play the loser of Brown/Creighton Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Roddy had seven points at the break, but attacked every chance he got to start the second half. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound junior forward scored the Rams' first four points and put up eight during a 10-4 run that gave Colorado State its first lead of the second half at 38-37. Roddy, a preseason all-conference pick in the MWC, made 10 of 14 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line. He ended the game by switching on a screen and blocking Roberts' 3-point attempt on the right side of the arc. Roddy's nine boards were also a game-high.

Roberts had a career-high 24 for the Braves, who had 15 turnovers but outrebounded Colorado State 40-34. Ja'Shon Henry added 10 and Ville Tahvanainen also had 10. Forward Rienk Mast went 2 of 11 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts, and finished with four points and five boards in just over 28 minutes.

No. 3 — Power plays: SIU/Colorado and Bradley/Colorado State are two of three matchups involving a Power Five conference team and a Valley squad today.

Indiana State (3-1) plays Oklahoma (3-0) and former Loyola coach Porter Moser at 4 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN2. The Sycamores beat Old Dominion 77-36 in its tournament opener. The Sooners knocked off East Carolina 79-74 in its tournament opener.

No. 4 — Boyle familiar with Salukis: Colorado coach Tad Boyle didn't start looking at SIU until Tuesday because the Buffaloes played Monday night against Maine, but the 12th-year coach in Boulder knows the program. Boyle's second job as a Division I assistant coach was with Mark Turgeon at Wichita State from 2000-06. The Shockers made three straight trips to the NIT from 2003-05 before breaking through to the NCAA Tournament in 2006.

Paul Miller was the MVC Player of the Year, and Wichita State reached the Sweet 16. Bradley and MVC Defensive Player of the Year Patrick O'Bryant also made the Sweet 16 that year, giving the league two Sweet 16 qualifiers for the first time. Notably, SIU coach Bryan Mullins was the 2006 MVC Freshman of the Year.

Four Valley teams made the NCAAs that year, SIU, Bradley, Northern Iowa and Wichita State made the field. The Salukis, an 11 seed, lost to West Virginia 64-46. UNI lost to Georgetown.

No. 5 — The lowdown on the Buffaloes: Colorado will play its ninth game since Aug. 1 tonight against SIU. The Buffaloes lost All-American guard McKinley Wright IV, the school's all-time assists leader and a top-five scorer, and added one of the best recruiting classes in the Pac-12 Conference. That was one reason Boyle took the team to Costa Rica to play three games.

"At the beginning of the season we knew we were gonna be young and inexperience, and we've learned a lot these first three games and the Costa Rica trip we took in August was invaluable, in terms of just being together and getting to know each other," Boyle said. "I like our team, but we're certainly not the finished product by any means."

Colorado signed two Gatorade Players of the Year. Guard Julian Hammond III, the Colorado Player of the Year, will play against SIU. Guard/forward Quincy Allen, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C., will not after undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

Colorado was picked sixth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, as UCLA was No. 1. Oregon and USC were right behind them.

The Buffaloes will start three forwards, 6-4 guard forward Eli Parquet (11 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game) and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (20.3 ppg., 2.7 rpg., 70% 3-point percentage). Barthelemy, a 6-2 sophomore from Quebec, can shoot it at all three levels and gets to the free-throw line. He is 14 of 17 at the stripe this season and 7 of 10 from behind the arc.

"He's a scorer. We knew that when we recruited him," Boyle said. "He's been very consistent for three games, but three games is a very small sample size. We're gonna need him to get us some buckets down in the Virgin Islands."

Tonight's game will be Colorado's first game away from home during the regular season. Colorado State struggled with Bradley's size and physical defense. SIU, an older team that has some depth in the post and some perimeter shooters, will give the Buffaloes some problems.

Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Coach: Tad Boyle (236-143 at Colorado, 292-209 overall)

Top scorers: G Keeshawn Barthelemy 20.3 ppg., F Jabari Walker 15.3 ppg., F Evan Battey 12 ppg., G/F Eli Parquet 11 ppg.

Leading rebounders: F Jabari Walker 8 rpg., G Nique Clifford 7 rpg.

Top assists: G Keeshawn Barthelemy 3.3 apg., G/F Eli Parquet 2.3 apg.

Offense: 90.3 ppg.

Defense: 70.7 ppga.

Note: Tonight's game is the first for SIU against a Pac-12 foe since losing at Arizona State in its last postseason game, an NIT contest in Arizona in 2008

