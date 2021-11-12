Saluki Basketball 5@5: 'Mr. Southern Illinois,' SIU hoops lingo and Antonio Reeves' big start

A look at Mr. Southern Illinois, the basketball team's lingo and Antonio Reeves' big start for Illinois State, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

No. 1 — Helleny was 'Mr. Southern Illinois'

The first home game against a Division I opponent at SIU is known as the Charles Helleny Tipoff Classic to honor one of the program's long-time supporters. Helleny was known as "Mr. Southern Illinois" because of his dedication to attending home events, and road games. The 1957 alum donated the fourth-largest gift in Saluki Athletics history, and SIU named the east lobby of the Banterra Center the Charles Helleny Pavilion in November 2018.

Helleny died in August 2019.

The first 1,000 SIU students at tonight's game against Austin Peay will receive a free "Pack The Pound" T-shirt. The pregame show will feature a special instrumental rendition of the national anthem by renowned saxophonist Jeff Wisely.

SIU (0-1) is 10-6 all-time against Austin Peay (1-0) and 7-1 against the Governors in Carbondale. The Salukis have won eight straight games at home against non-conference opponents and are going for their third straight win in their home opener.

No. 2 — Saluki Basketball lingo: SIU has a different kind of tone under coach Bryan Mullins. Here's a look at the new lingo the former point guard brought to the program:

Three rules - Bring your best every day, trust the work and own the moments

Keep your chip - Keep that chip on your shoulder, no matter how much success the program has

Leave a legacy - Every SIU team that has won a conference championship and/or played in the NIT or the NCAA Tournament has been honored on the wall near the SIU locker room, which the players, coaches and staff pass on their way to the court at the Banterra Center

No. 3 — The lowdown on the Governors: Austin Peay, led by first-year coach Nate James, a former assistant at Duke, beat Life University in its only exhibition game and knocked off NAIA Tennessee Southern 87-79 at home Tuesday night. The Govs are big, and could play 8-10 guys tonight, but they are fairly young. Starting center Elijah Hutchins-Everet is 6-foot-11, 270 pounds, but is a true freshman from Orange, New Jersey. Wing Tariq Silver, a guy SIU once recruited, is a senior but is new to APSU. The Govs return less than 30% of their scoring last season, when they had the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Terry Taylor.

Taylor set the school scoring record with 2,488 points. The Govs went just 14-13 with him last season.

Point guard Carlos Paez, a junior from Venezuela, can handle it and shoot 3s. Freshman Drew Calderon hit three 3-pointers against Life but went 0-3 against Tennessee Southern. Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell, a 6-11, 215-pound guard/forward, will shoot inside and out, and College of Charleston transfer Cameron Copeland (18 points, six rebounds Tuesday night) might be the Govs' best player. He is at his fourth school in as many years.

Austin Peay Governors (1-0)

Coach: Nate James (1-0 at APSU, 1-0 overall)

Top scorers: G Tariq Silver (20 ppg.), F Cameron Copeland (18 ppg.)

Top rebounders: C Elijah Hutchins-Everett (8 rpg.), F Cameron Copeland (6 rpg.)

Top assists: G Carlos Paez (4 apg.), F Cameron Copeland (3 apg.)

Offense: 86 ppg.

Defense: 79 ppg.

Note: Tennessee Southern had three players in double figures and shot 54.4% as a team against the Govs Tuesday night

No. 4 — Big start for Reeves: Guard Antonio Reeves scored 29 points to help Illinois State knock off UNC-Wilmington 68-63 in Normal Tuesday night. It was the eighth-highest scoring output in the country and the fourth-best start for a Redbird since the 1963-64 season.

Illinois State (1-0), which was picked last in the MVC preseason poll, goes for a 2-0 start tonight at Eastern Michigan (0-1) at 5 p.m. (ESPN3). Eastern Michigan lost at Indiana, 68-62, Tuesday night in Bloomington, Indiana.

No. 5 — 3 MVC games tonight: Illinois State and Eastern Michigan tip-off at 5 p.m., two hours before SIU hosts Austin Peay in its home opener.

Indiana State (1-0) takes on No. 7 Purdue (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Boilermakers, who are favored by 26 points tonight, beat Bellarmine 96-67 in their opener. Purdue is coached by former Saluki coach Matt Painter.

