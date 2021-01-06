Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins gets his wish, and an update on some pro players

Bryan Mullins gets his wish, and an update on some pro players, in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the MVC, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!

No. 1 — Mullins gets his wish with practice: The schedule makers didn't do SIU much of a favor this season, sending the Salukis to Drake, Indiana State, Missouri State (once), Bradley and Loyola, but the pace will change a bit after this weekend.

SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) played Drake Sunday and Monday in Des Moines, but will now have almost all weekends exclusively the rest of the season. The Salukis play at Indiana State (3-6, 0-4) Saturday and Sunday at noon, and then host four of their next five games, all on the weekend. The exception is the Jan. 21 game at Missouri State that is on a Thursday night. Travel partners in the MVC are scheduled to play true home-and-homes in 2020-21.