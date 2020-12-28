Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins remembers Rich Herrin, 2 road teams win Valley openers, and SIU moves up in mid-major top 25

"It was everything we expected," said SIU guard Lance Jones, who willed the Salukis to the win with 19 points, all in the second half. "Valley play is very hard. Tough and gritty, down to the wire. Tough games. And we knew we were going to get Evansville's best shot, so we just wanted to maintain focus and stay locked in for the whole 40 minutes."

No. 4 — What's your top five?: It's the end of the year, and The Southern has already published our top-10 stories of the year, but what are your top-five SIU stories of the year? Send them to me at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com or on Twitter at @THefferman. COVID-19 will, obviously, be No. 1, but after that, is it Mullins' run his first season? The SIU softball team blowing the doors off its 2020 season before it was canceled? The Banterra Center sponsorship deal?

Let me know what you think. And just for fun, send me one word you would use to describe 2020. Curse words will not be shared with the public, but, this year, they're probably appropriate, am I right?

No. 5 — Winner: The season's not even over yet, and Mullins is receiving coaching honors.