Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins remembers Rich Herrin, 2 road teams win Valley openers, and SIU moves up in mid-major top 25

Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins remembers Rich Herrin, 2 road teams win Valley openers, and your top 5
SIU coach Bryan Mullins remembers Rich Herrin, two road teams pick up wins on the opening day of Missouri Valley Conference play, and the Salukis move up in the mid-major top-25 poll, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — "We're all just following in his footsteps": SIU held a moment of silence for former coach Rich Herrin, a Saluki Hall of Famer and MVC Hall of Famer, prior to Sunday's game against Evansville. Herrin died on Christmas Day at the age of 87. He led SIU to three straight MVC Tournament titles between 1993-95, something that hadn't been done prior or since.
Herrin went 225-174 between 1985-98. He won more than 670 games at the high school level before taking over SIU, and also coached Morthland College's men's team before the school closed.
After Sunday's win, Mullins said "We're all just following in his footsteps."
"The impact that he's made on this place, we're all just following in his footsteps, as far as the guys who came after him, what he means to Southern Illinois, this university, SIU Basketball," Mullins said. "The legacy he's left is something that we kind of strive for and achieve for. Hopefully we can continue to build this program and represent him the right way."
No. 2 — Drake, Missouri State win on the road: Drake moved to 10-0 Sunday with a road win at Indiana State (3-3), 81-63, and will go for a road sweep today at 4 p.m. Missouri State (4-0) will go for a road sweep at Northern Iowa (1-5) tonight at 7 on MVC-TV after defeating the Panthers 79-59 Sunday.
Drake got 22 points from D.J. Wilkins and 10 points, three boards and seven assists from Roman Penn. The Bulldogs shot 54.1% from the field. Tyreke Key took only seven shots and had only three free-throw attempts in a 10-point performance. The Sycamores madejust 38.8% from the field.
Gaige Prim, who has slimmed down this season, scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, five at the offensive end, and blocked seven shots in the Bears' first MVC game of the season. He also had three assists in 29 minutes. Isiaih Mosley made 12 of 15 from the field and scored 26 points. Trae Berhow had 18 for UNI, which is playing without A.J. Green and Antwan Kimmons for the forseeable future. Freshman guard Bowen Born went 1 of 10 from the field and scored seven points, and preseason first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe had seven points, eight boards and three assists.
Forward Goanar Mar, a transfer from George Mason that played his first game for UNI since becoming eligible, made his only shot and had four rebounds to go with three points.
No. 3 — Going for two: What will the Salukis have in store for Evansville later today in Round 2 of their series? SIU was pretty good in its second game against North Dakota and ended up winning by 12 points. The Salukis were dreadful from the 3-point line against the Purple Aces (2 of 13) and got little from forward Anthony D'Avanzo and guard Ben Harvey on Sunday, and still won.
"It was everything we expected," said SIU guard Lance Jones, who willed the Salukis to the win with 19 points, all in the second half. "Valley play is very hard. Tough and gritty, down to the wire. Tough games. And we knew we were going to get Evansville's best shot, so we just wanted to maintain focus and stay locked in for the whole 40 minutes."
No. 5 — Winner: The season's not even over yet, and Mullins is receiving coaching honors.
After leading SIU to a road win at Butler last week, ending the Bulldogs' 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents, Mullins was named the HoopDirt national coach of the week on Monday. Butler played without one of its best players, senior guard Aaron Thompson, but the Salukis only made nine free throws, so let's call it even.
Mullins, the youngest head men's coach in the MVC, finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting last season to UNI's Ben Jacobson.
