Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins wants Domask close to 100% before putting him in

"If he can practice, and he's fine, I think the more games before the tournament that he could play in would be beneficial for him, as long as he's 100% healthy," Mullins said. "We're gonna do what's best for Marcus, and how he feels. With his foot, it's really day-by-day, and kind of see if he has a good day after some workouts, some shooting, and kind of progress from there."

Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season through 10 starts, hasn't played since Jan. 4 at Drake because of a left foot injury. The injury is not expected to require surgery, but has hindered Domask's comeback for nearly two months. The 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, Domask has helped coach the team in practice, Mullins said, and has been out of his protective boot for almost two weeks. More than anything, Mullins has made it clear he wants him for the long haul.

This season is a free year of eligibility for everyone, but Mullins said Domask does want to return this season, and could if things go well.

"It's kind of a different dynamic for his family to deal with," Mullins said. "Obviously, he's all about the team. He's coaching our guys up in practice, and he understands there are things he can't control. His long-term health is more important than playing one game right now."