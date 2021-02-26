Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins wants Domask close to 100% before putting him in

Bryan Mullins updates Marcus Domask's status for this weekend, the league puts a name on its tournament MOP awards, and a quick look at the Salukis' possibilities in St. Louis, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Mullins wants sophomore forward close to 100%: SIU's head coach said earlier this week sophomore forward Marcus Domask has been able to do some drills on the court, but as of Tuesday hadn't gotten through an entire team practice yet.
Speaking on the weekly MVC coaches teleconference, Mullins, who missed the final games of his last two years because of injuries when he played, said he wants to see Domask get through a practice or two and feel good the next day before clearing him to compete. SIU (11-11, 5-11 MVC) can still escape the opening rounds of the MVC Tournament, but would have to beat No. 21/22 Loyola (19-4, 14-2) at least once and get some help to do so. Domask's long-term health is even more important than that, Mullins said.
"If he can practice, and he's fine, I think the more games before the tournament that he could play in would be beneficial for him, as long as he's 100% healthy," Mullins said. "We're gonna do what's best for Marcus, and how he feels. With his foot, it's really day-by-day, and kind of see if he has a good day after some workouts, some shooting, and kind of progress from there."
Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season through 10 starts, hasn't played since Jan. 4 at Drake because of a left foot injury. The injury is not expected to require surgery, but has hindered Domask's comeback for nearly two months. The 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, Domask has helped coach the team in practice, Mullins said, and has been out of his protective boot for almost two weeks. More than anything, Mullins has made it clear he wants him for the long haul.
This season is a free year of eligibility for everyone, but Mullins said Domask does want to return this season, and could if things go well.
"It's kind of a different dynamic for his family to deal with," Mullins said. "Obviously, he's all about the team. He's coaching our guys up in practice, and he understands there are things he can't control. His long-term health is more important than playing one game right now."
No. 2 — Namesake awards: The Most Outstanding Player awards at the MVC men's and women's tournaments will have new names, beginning this year, according to a news release from the Valley.
To honor their years of service to the league and their dedication to the Valley's premiere events, the men's tournament will now present the Doug Elgin Award to the most outstanding player at Arch Madness and the Patty Viverito Award to the most outstanding player at the women's tournament.
The men's tournament, the second-longest running basketball event at a neutral site in the country, next to the Big East and Madison Square Garden, is scheduled in St. Louis for the 31st straight year March 4-7. CBS has televised the final since 2006. The women's tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline March 11-14 will be the 14th straight year at a neutral site in its 39-year history. The MVC is one of only seven leagues that holds its women's tournament at a neutral site separate from the men's tournament. The other leagues are the AAC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.
Elgin is retiring after 33 years as the commissioner of the MVC in June. Viverito has more years of service to the Valley's members than anyone in the 114-year history of the league. The commissioner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Pioneer League, Viverito currently serves as the FCS commissioners' representative on the NCAA Division I Council and is vice chair of the Division I football oversight committee.
No. 3 — Single-session tickets on sale: You can try to go through SIU's ticket office to buy all-session tickets to next week's MVC Tournament in St. Louis if you're interested in that, but single-session tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com. The Salukis are almost assured of playing Thursday night in the opening round, at either 5:08 p.m. or at 8:08 p.m., according to the schedule.
Single-session tickets are available for $30 a game, not a session this year, as the arena will be cleared after every game. So if you want to see both games of the tournament Thursday night, you're going to have to shell out $30 for each game.
Tickets for Friday's quarterfinals are $25 apiece at Ticketmaster.com
Here's a link to the single-session tickets:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/state-farm-mvc-arch-madness-tournament-st-louis-missouri-03-04-2021/event/06005A5784760EA7
No. 4 — Where will they finish?: SIU can finish anywhere from fifth to last place in the Valley entering the final weekend, according to scenarios from the league.
In fact, there are more than 1,000 different scenarios for how the standings can shake out entering Friday's games. Drake or Loyola will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, but it is unclear which one. If both teams sweep their final series (Drake is at Bradley), the Bulldogs will win the regular-season title via tiebreaker. The two teams split, but Drake swept the current fourth-place team, Indiana State, while Loyola split with the Sycamores.
League tiebreakers are as follows this season: Head-to-head record, most wins against the best teams (against the highest-seeded team), and then the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings.
Even Illinois State, which is a loss behind everyone in the league and in last place entering the final weekend, can move up as high as sixth if worlds collide. Missouri State or Indiana State will be either the 3 or 4 seeds. Evansville, Valparaiso, SIU, Bradley and Northern Iowa can all finish as high as fifth or in the bottom two.
No. 5 — It's been a great year: Today's edition will be the final edition of the Saluki Basketball 5@5, as the regular season will end Saturday night. Thanks for tuning in, and I look forward to bringing it back next season, when things are, hopefully, back to normal.
