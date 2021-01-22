Saluki Basketball 5@5: 'Nobody can really outrun this virus'

SIU guard Trent Brown talks about the stop-and-start season, the weekend schedule, and an early look at Indiana State, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — There is no getting used to battling coronavirus: It is unclear if SIU guard Trent Brown has had COVID-19 or not yet, but the sophomore is no stranger to battling its effects. The Salukis (7-3, 1-3 MVC) are on pace to come off a three-week break, to the day, from when they lost at Drake by 31 points and when they take on Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday and Tuesday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

"Nobody can really outrun this virus," Brown said. "You can do as much as you can and take as many precautions to help you elongate your time, but we just knew there's nothing you can do. We did everything right that we could, and we were still hit with it."