Saluki Basketball 5@5: 'Nobody can really outrun this virus'

SIU guard Trent Brown talks about the stop-and-start season, the weekend schedule, and an early look at Indiana State, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — There is no getting used to battling coronavirus: It is unclear if SIU guard Trent Brown has had COVID-19 or not yet, but the sophomore is no stranger to battling its effects. The Salukis (7-3, 1-3 MVC) are on pace to come off a three-week break, to the day, from when they lost at Drake by 31 points and when they take on Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday and Tuesday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
"Nobody can really outrun this virus," Brown said. "You can do as much as you can and take as many precautions to help you elongate your time, but we just knew there's nothing you can do. We did everything right that we could, and we were still hit with it."
SIU returned to practice this week but may not have its entire team when it returns to the court Monday, coach Bryan Mullins said. Mullins was confident his squad would have at least eight scholarship players, the minimum recommended by the MVC in order to play. There is no league rule that says teams can't play with less than eight scholarship players.
The Salukis previously lost three games that would have taken place at the Louisville bubble event at the KFC Yum! Center at the beginning of the season.
Since Nov. 11, 2020, MVC schools have had 24 non-conference games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19-related issues. All 24 games were replaced by another opponent. Since Christmas, the league has had 30 shifts of MVC games.
No. 2 — The weekend awaits: The fourth MVC weekend of the season will extend into Wednesday, as there are only three games scheduled on Saturday and Sunday but six over the three-day span from Monday to Wednesday. Valparaiso (3-8, 0-2) is at Illinois State (5-8, 2-5) Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. Loyola (11-3, 6-1) begins a two-day series at Bradley (9-5, 3-2) Sunday. Drake (13-0, 4-0) is scheduled to make its return from a long layoff Tuesday night at Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) at 7.
No. 3 — Football and basketball: SIU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the 2021 spring schedules on Thursday, and the weekend of the MVC Tournament could be a busy one. The Saluki football team is scheduled to play at Youngstown State on the same day as the semifinals of the Valley Tournament, March 6, which are typically at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.
With COVID-19, the tournament will have to have more time in between games this year.
No. 4 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 5 — An early look at the Sycamores: Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) has played four games since its home series against SIU was postponed, and won three of them.
The Sycamores' 76-71 win over Loyola Jan. 10 was their biggest win of the season. They fought the Ramblers in the second game before falling 58-48, then swept Illinois State in Normal by a combined 14 points. Indiana State had three players in double figures in the first win over the Redbirds, and four in the second game.
"I think Indiana State is playing as well as anyone in our league right now," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Their backcourt is extremely experienced with (Tyreke) Key and (Cooper) Neese. Those are two of the better guards in our league, and their frontcourt, with (Jake) LaRavia and (Tre) Williams presents a lot of challenges, because LaRavia is so different."
LaRavia, ISU's third-leading scorer (11.3 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (5.9 boards a game), is also second on the team in assists (26) and steals (17). He can play all five positions, and you might see him lead the fast break if the Sycamores get a chance to have one Monday or Tuesday against SIU (7-3, 1-3).
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman