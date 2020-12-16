Saluki Basketball 5@5: North Dakota has already played back-to-back, MSU's premiere and NCAA clears everyone for takeoff

No. 3 — Home cookin': SIU (3-0) will play its third and fourth home games of the season Thursday and Friday against North Dakota. The Salukis have won six straight home games against non-conference opponents, and, even without fans, are 14-3 at the Banterra Center under coach Bryan Mullins. Friday's home win over Murray State, No. 98 in KenPom.com's rankings, was the best by an MVC team this season, according to the analytic website's numbers.

Valley teams were a combined 16-1 at home against non-conference opponents entering this week.

No. 4 — Still dancin': Evansville won its second game in a row, after losing 22 straight dating back to last season, when guard Shamar Givance converted a three-point play with a second to play in overtime against Southeast Missouri State. The Purple Aces won 66-63, after knocking off Eastern Illinois 68-65 Dec. 9.

The Aces' next game is Monday at home against Belmont.

No. 5 — You get a waiver! You get a waiver!: The NCAA Division I Council granted all transfers, in all sports, immediate eligibility by a blanket waiver on Wednesday for the 2020-21 season. All the fall sports' championships were pushed to the spring other than FBS football.