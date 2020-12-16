Saluki Basketball 5@5: North Dakota has already played back-to-back, MSU's premiere and NCAA clears everyone for takeoff

North Dakota's experience in back-to-back games, Missouri State finally tips off, and how the NCAA just cleared everyone for takeoff, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Three games in three days: Thursday and Friday's games for North Dakota shouldn't be much of a shock. The Fighting Hawks (1-5) lost its first three games, all on the road, before dropping 2 of 3 games in three days at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
UND beat South Dakota 75-71 for its lone win of the season before dropping close games to South Dakota State (74-62) and North Dakota State (53-52).
"Even though it was pretty short, I think that goes both ways, but, pretty short prep with a couple games, but, we got better," UND coach Paul Sather said. "We got a lot of new faces on this team. We have a lot of players that are expected to play heavy minutes this year that were not with us last year, that weren't playing Division I basketball. I think there's a learning curve."
Losing the team's third-leading scorer from last season, sophomore guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens, didn't help. Allen-Eikens suffered what the broadcasters called a lower-body injury (even though he's not a hockey player) shortly after the season opener against Miami (Ohio) and hasn't returned. Allen-Eikens, a 6-foot-6, 219-pound Williston, North Dakota native, set the program's freshman scoring record last season with 454 points.
SIU guard Marcus Domask scored 434 points as a true freshman last season, and was honored as the MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year.
UND has two returning starters from last season's 15-18 squad, Allen-Eikens and 6-9 forward Filip Rebraca, the team's leading scorer (14.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.9 per game) last season. Sather added six newcomers, four of which start now without Allen-Eikens, guards Caleb Nero and Tyree Ihenacho, guard/forward Seybian Sims and forward Mitchell Sueker.
No. 2 — Bears and Cardinals: Nearly three weeks after it was supposed to open the 2020-21 season, Missouri State is scheduled to open tonight against non-Division I William Jewell at 7 p.m. at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri. There is no TV for the game.
The Bears are 36-2 in home openers during its Division I era, but one of those losses came last season against Little Rock, snapping a 16-game winning streak. Missouri State was picked sixth in the MVC preseason poll.
No. 3 — Home cookin': SIU (3-0) will play its third and fourth home games of the season Thursday and Friday against North Dakota. The Salukis have won six straight home games against non-conference opponents, and, even without fans, are 14-3 at the Banterra Center under coach Bryan Mullins. Friday's home win over Murray State, No. 98 in KenPom.com's rankings, was the best by an MVC team this season, according to the analytic website's numbers.
Valley teams were a combined 16-1 at home against non-conference opponents entering this week.
No. 4 — Still dancin': Evansville won its second game in a row, after losing 22 straight dating back to last season, when guard Shamar Givance converted a three-point play with a second to play in overtime against Southeast Missouri State. The Purple Aces won 66-63, after knocking off Eastern Illinois 68-65 Dec. 9.
The Aces' next game is Monday at home against Belmont.
No. 5 — You get a waiver! You get a waiver!: The NCAA Division I Council granted all transfers, in all sports, immediate eligibility by a blanket waiver on Wednesday for the 2020-21 season. All the fall sports' championships were pushed to the spring other than FBS football.
What this means for the Valley, is Northern Iowa finally gets 6-7, 215-pound forward Goanar Mar for the conference season. Mar was one of the few Division I transfers - he came from George Mason - who had his waiver denied initially. SIU applied for, and received, a waiver for guard Steven Verplancken Jr., a transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State, to play this season. Mar can play, he started every game for the Patriots as a freshman, averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He played in 19 games as a sophomore, lost a few due to injury, and competed in 31 last season.
Mar played his high school ball at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, winning four straight 3A state championships. He was a finalist for the 2017 Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award, and will be a welcome addition for a struggling Panthers squad that is 1-4 and without MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green for the season.
