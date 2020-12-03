Saluki Basketball 5@5: Overtime domination, Banks' premiere, and a new opponent in December

No. 2 — Bank on Banks: Banks was impressive in his Division I debut, playing 39 minutes. With SIU down four with 45 seconds to play in regulation, Banks beat his man to the right and scored in traffic while drawing the foul. His free throw cut SEMO's lead to one with 37 seconds to go.

"He came in, he wasn't rattled at all," SIU acting head coach Brendan Mullins said. "He didn't play perfect, but he just competed his butt off at both sides of the ball, was very disciplined with the ball, took great shots. Let the game come to him, was almost always in the right spot, defensively, and just did an unbelievable job runnin' the sets at the end of the game."

No. 3 — Salukis add two games against North Dakota: SIU announced the addition of two games, on back-to-back days, against North Dakota on Dec. 17 and 18. They will be the first games ever for the Salukis against the Fighting Hawks, who compete in the Summit League in basketball and most other sports, but joined the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season. SIU's football team is scheduled to play at North Dakota in its conference-season finale this spring.

North Dakota (0-2) plays at Minnesota (3-0) Friday night in Minneapolis at 8 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network.