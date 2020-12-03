Saluki Basketball 5@5: Overtime domination, Banks' premiere, and a new opponent in December

Overtime domination, Banks' premiere, and a new opponent in the middle of December, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Quick spurt: Once SIU got to overtime Wednesday night at Southeast Missouri State, it was full speed ahead for the Salukis.
Ben Harvey, who delivered 22 points in his first game in over 17 months, hit two free throws, and Trent Brown's only bucket of the game put SIU up five with 3:11 to play. Marcus Domask's layup stretched the lead to seven, and the Salukis' defense didn't allow the Redhawks a field goal in the extra session until the final minute.
"We were just fightin' back, clawin' back, and once we were able to push it into overtime, and get those extra minutes, we knew we won after that," said Harvey, who canned 5 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in 44 minutes. "We knew we had the momentum swing to our side. We were all believin' in what we could do. We were all hittin' shots to get us to that point, and we just believed in one another."
SIU (1-0) didn't even need a field goal in the final five minutes to beat SEMO (1-1) at the Show Me Center. The Salukis made 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in the extra session (28 of 35 for the game), while the Redhawks managed only eight points.
The overtime was SIU's first extra session since the final game of the 2017-18 season, and came just four days after the team returned to practice. The Salukis were unable to work out as a team for more than two weeks because of some positive cases of COVID-19.
Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer last season, put up a game-high 24 points in a game-high 44 minutes. Last season's MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year made 6 of 11 from the field (1 of 3 3s), 11 of 12 at the free-throw line, and scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and overtime. Freshman guard Dalton Banks added 14 points in 39 minutes and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo scored 13 points in his first start as a Saluki.
D'Avanzo's two free throws with four seconds left in regulation tied the game, and, ultimately, forced overtime.
Eric Reed Jr.'s 17 points led four Redhawks in double figures. SEMO had 21 assists on 31 baskets and outrebounded the Salukis 50-37, but missed 10 of 21 free throws. Chris Harris, who had 15 points, missed a 3-pointer from the left wing over Domask at the end of regulation that would have won the game.
No. 2 — Bank on Banks: Banks was impressive in his Division I debut, playing 39 minutes. With SIU down four with 45 seconds to play in regulation, Banks beat his man to the right and scored in traffic while drawing the foul. His free throw cut SEMO's lead to one with 37 seconds to go.
"He came in, he wasn't rattled at all," SIU acting head coach Brendan Mullins said. "He didn't play perfect, but he just competed his butt off at both sides of the ball, was very disciplined with the ball, took great shots. Let the game come to him, was almost always in the right spot, defensively, and just did an unbelievable job runnin' the sets at the end of the game."
No. 3 — Salukis add two games against North Dakota: SIU announced the addition of two games, on back-to-back days, against North Dakota on Dec. 17 and 18. They will be the first games ever for the Salukis against the Fighting Hawks, who compete in the Summit League in basketball and most other sports, but joined the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season. SIU's football team is scheduled to play at North Dakota in its conference-season finale this spring.
North Dakota (0-2) plays at Minnesota (3-0) Friday night in Minneapolis at 8 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network.
The Hawks went 15-18 overall last season and 7-9 in the Summit League. They return two starters and seven letterwinners, overall, from last season's squad. This year they lost at Miami (Ohio) 81-67 and lost at Dixie State 74-73.
No. 4 — Block party: D'Avanzo, a 6-foot-8 forward, blocked three shots Wednesday night at SEMO, giving SIU seven rejections in its season-opening win. The Salukis didn't block that many shots in a single game last season. They finished the season with 65 blocks in 32 games. Center Barret Benson led the team with 28 blocks.
Domask blocked two shots, and Harvey and Lance Jones also had one rejection.
No. 5 — Drake back in action: Drake (2-0) is back on the court tonight at 7 when the Bulldogs host Omaha. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.
Drake started out 2-0 with both wins away from Des Moines for the first time since 1921-22. The Bulldogs' win at Kansas State was their first against a current member of the Big 12 Conference since Dec. 3, 2006.
