Saluki Basketball 5@5: Redbirds upend Braves, NCAA to allow fans at tournament, and Wonders' wonders

Another Saluki recruit, 6-8 center Scottie Ebube, had 20 points and 13 boards in Mundelein High School's 62-49 win over Llibertyville earlier this week. Mundelein (5-1) was ranked fourth in Class 4A by The Associated Press on Monday. SIU's other recruit for 2021, forward Troy D'Amico, has his 5-1 team No. 1 in Class 3A.

No. 4 — Drake's DeVries, Loyola's Moser among Naismith watch list: Drake coach Darian DeVries and Loyola's Porter Moser were two of 15 Division I coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award watch list on Friday.

Moser led the Ramblers to their first Associated Press top 25 ranking since 1985 earlier this month at No. 22. Their scoring defense (55.7 points allowed per game) lead the nation, and they are fifth in the country in field goal percentage (51.1%). DeVries, the 2019 MVC Coach of the Year, led the Bulldogs into the AP top 25 earlier this season. Drake trails Loyola by two games in the win column entering the final four games of the regular season.

DeVries has done things at Drake that hasn't been done in a long time, similar to Moser. Drake's 21-2 mark this season is its third straight 20-win season, something that had only been accomplished once in school history before DeVries arrived from Creighton. Their 18 straight wins to start this season were a school record.