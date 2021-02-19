Saluki Basketball 5@5: Redbirds upend Braves, NCAA to allow fans at tournament, and Wonders' wonders

Illinois State beats Bradley, the NCAA will allow fans at the tournament, and recruit Foster Wonders goes off again, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — ISU beats BU: Bradley was heavily undermanned, but Illinois State completed a season sweep of the Braves Wednesday in a game that could really become important next weekend.
Emon Washington scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists without a turnover for the Redbirds (7-15, 4-12 MVC). Bradley fell to 11-14, 5-11, just one game behind last-place ISU. With just two games left in the regular season for ISU and BU, they are currently 10th and tied for seventh, respectively. SIU (10-10, 4-10), which is in ninth place in the wins column, split with both of them and has to play sixth-place Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9) and first-place/No. 22 Loyola (19-4, 14-2) to end the season.
Evansville (8-12, 6-8), which is in fifth place, closes the regular season at Drake and at home against Missouri State.
No. 2 — NCAA to allow up to 25% attendance: Participants, essential staff and family members of both teams' players and coaches will come first, but a limited amount of tickets for the upcoming NCAA Tournament will be available to fans sometime after March 1, the association announced Friday.
All attendees must wear face coverings and social distance during the events, and thorough cleaning measures will be a priority at the venues in Indianapolis, West Lafayette, Indiana, and Muncie, Indiana. The majority of the tournament will take place in Indy, but the NCAA also plans to use Ball State and Purdue's campus for some games.
"We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release. "I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible."
No. 3 — Wonders, Ebube go off: Wonders, an SIU recruit for the 2021-22 season, hit seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter Thursday night against Ironwood and finished Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School's 83-44 victory with 40 points. Wonders is the two-time Upper Peninsula Player of the Year.
Iron Mountain (5-0) is ranked second in Michigan Division 3.
Another Saluki recruit, 6-8 center Scottie Ebube, had 20 points and 13 boards in Mundelein High School's 62-49 win over Llibertyville earlier this week. Mundelein (5-1) was ranked fourth in Class 4A by The Associated Press on Monday. SIU's other recruit for 2021, forward Troy D'Amico, has his 5-1 team No. 1 in Class 3A.
No. 4 — Drake's DeVries, Loyola's Moser among Naismith watch list: Drake coach Darian DeVries and Loyola's Porter Moser were two of 15 Division I coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award watch list on Friday.
Moser led the Ramblers to their first Associated Press top 25 ranking since 1985 earlier this month at No. 22. Their scoring defense (55.7 points allowed per game) lead the nation, and they are fifth in the country in field goal percentage (51.1%). DeVries, the 2019 MVC Coach of the Year, led the Bulldogs into the AP top 25 earlier this season. Drake trails Loyola by two games in the win column entering the final four games of the regular season.
DeVries has done things at Drake that hasn't been done in a long time, similar to Moser. Drake's 21-2 mark this season is its third straight 20-win season, something that had only been accomplished once in school history before DeVries arrived from Creighton. Their 18 straight wins to start this season were a school record.
No. 5 — Happy birthday to the GOAT: Friday would have been Charlie "Chico" Vaughn's 81st birthday. The Saluki legend died in 2013 at the age of 73. He is still SIU's all-time leading scorer, with 2,088 points between 1959-62, all without a 3-point line. He had his No. 20 retired by the school.
The Tamms native played five years in the NBA (1962-67) with the St. Louis Hawks and Detroit Pistons and three seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA) with the Pittsburgh/Minnesota Pipers. Vaughn was the fourth-leading scorer on the 1968 ABA champs. He scored 5,822 points as a pro, with 1,224 rebounds and 1,024 assists.
