Saluki Basketball 5@5: Reddies will be defensive, who might start tonight and SIU's perimeter power

A look at Henderson State, who might start for SIU tonight, and another league guard is honored by The Athletic, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Reddies will be defensive

Henderson State, a Division II school located in Henderson, Arkansas, has some of the same questions the Salukis do entering this season. The Reddies normally play four guards with one big, coach Jimmy Elgas said, but have a skilled 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward and an athletic 6-7 forward in Andre Washington. SIU returns 6-6 forward Marcus Domask, who can play the 5 in a smaller lineup, and added three bigs to go along with returning center Kyler Filewich and returning forward Anthony D'Avanzo.

"That’s really what we’re going to be doing in this upcoming game. We gotta figure things out, with different combinations of players," said Elgas, a longtime assistant under Marty Simmons at Evansville who also had stints at Utah, Kansas State and Texas State. "Can we play a little bit bigger? Are we better at playing a better scoring guy at the 4? That's something that we’re trying to look at. Predominantly we’ve been a 4-out, 1-in type of team."

Tomislav Miholjcic, a 6-11 sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, averaged 6.7 minutes a game off the bench last season. Washington is a newcomer from Murray State Junior College. HSU returns three starters off last season's 11-9 squad, and added four transfers, two of them from Division I schools. Junior guard/forward Ryan Boyce (6-7, 210) came from Georgia State, and junior guard Franck Kamgain came from UMKC. HSU's leading scorer and rebounder, 6-8, 230-pound forward Raekwon Rogers (14.5 points, 8 rebounds per game), transferred up to Wagner for this season, but Elgas likes his new additions.

"They're used to a workload and they're used to the lights," he said. "At Henderson we try to do things like we did at Evansville, like we did at K-State. We really work with these kids hard. These kid have been through it. The two junior college kids that we got out of that Oklahoma region we’re really high on. We lost a good player that transfered up on us, so Andre has some big shoes to fill. Another returner, Tomislav Miholjcic, he’s a big body kid that really did a nice job last year. A big body kid that’s very skilled and has some toughness."

SIU coach Bryan Mullins expects a fast-paced, physical game.

"We wanted to play a really good team in our exhibition game in order to get us ready for Arkansas-Little Rock and Austin Peay at home," he said. "They're really athletic. They're one of the best defensive teams, Division II-wise. They really pressure the ball and they do a great job of covering up the paint, and offensively they got a bunch of guards that can attack. They play fast and they can score in transition. It'll be a great test for us."

No. 2 — Who will start tonight for SIU?

We won't know who will start for SIU until about an hour, or half-hour, more likely, before tipoff. Guard Trent Brown, the only Saluki who started all 26 games last season, is expected to sit out with a back injury. Mullins said graduate transfer guard Ben Coupet Jr. may not play after tweaking his hamstring in the last week.

Who will start? The Saluki Basketball 5@5 assumes Marcus Domask and Lance Jones will go at the tip. Without Brown, we're guessing Dalton Banks, who had a tremendous summer and fall in practice, will join Steven Verplancken Jr. and 6-8 forward J.D. Muila. Verplancken started the last 15 or 17 games last season and really came on in the second half, and Muila was projected to start at the 5 last season before tearing his meniscus. SIU kind of knows what it has with forward Anthony D'Avanzo, who will also play some big minutes.

Coaches typically go older, even in exhibition games that don't count. This will be the first time a lot of the Salukis, 10 of them in fact, have ever played in front of more than a few dozen parents at the Banterra Center. Even if the crowd is small, it will likely be close to 2,000 or 3,000 fans. SIU will likely play as many guys as it can, as it's only other chance to see live competition will be at Saturday's closed scrimmage against IPFW.

No. 3 — UNI's Green honored by online magazine

Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, the preseason Player of the Year in the MVC this season, was named the seventh-best guard in the country by The Athletic (subscription required), an online magazine. Green missed almost all of last season with a hip injury. The 6-4 junior is one of five returning starters for the Panthers, who won five of their last six games before a COVID-19 positive case knocked them out of the MVC Tournament in St. Louis.

Green, the 2020 MVC Player of the Year, briefly tested the NBA waters before returning this season.

Loyola's Lucas Williamson, the 2021 MVC Defensive Player of the Year, was named the 18th-best wing in the country by The Athletic. He is also on the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, which goes to the top small forward in the country. Williamson is 6-4.

No. 4 — Salukis return most of 3-point shooting

SIU had two of the top-10 3-point shooters in the MVC last season, and were 25th in the country as a team (37.5%). Lance Jones (42.6%) led the Valley in 3-point percentage and was fifth in terms of makes (52). Four other returning Salukis shot 37% or better last season: Trent Brown (38.9%), Ben Harvey (38.4%), Dalton Banks (38.1%) and Steven Verplancken Jr. (37.3%). Brown is not expected to play tonight because of a back injury.

No. 5 — This week's MVC schedule

Loyola reportedly already played a closed scrimmage against another Division I team (the Ramblers reportedly won), but tonight's game at the Banterra Center will be the first official exhibition game involving a Valley team. Here's a quick look at the other league teams' exhibition schedules:

Bradley - Vs. Illinois-Springfield Tuesday, Nov. 4

Drake - Vs. Drury Tuesday, Nov. 4

Evansville - Saturday against Mount St. Joseph at 1 p.m. and vs. Kentucky Wesleyan Tuesday, Nov. 4

Illinois State - Vs. Davenport Tuesday, Nov. 4

Indiana State - Vs. Rose-Hulman Tuesday, Nov. 4

Loyola - Vs. Wisconsin-Stout Monday, Nov. 3

Missouri State and Northern Iowa do not have exhibitions on their schedules

SIU - Host Henderson State tonight at 7, then play a closed scrimmage in Indianapolis against IPFW Saturday

Valparaiso - Saturday vs. Ashland at 6 p.m.

