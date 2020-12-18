Saluki Basketball 5@5: Remembering Meyer, Loyola at Richmond and SIU's explosiveness

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, North Dakota coach Paul Sather remembers one of the best leaders in NCAA history, Loyola is back against another ranked team, and a busy Saturday slate in the league.
No. 1 — Remembering Meyer: Sather, who is in his second season at North Dakota, played under Northern State (South Dakota) University Hall of Famer Bob Olson. He also got some time under another Hall of Famer, the great Don Meyer, as an assistant coach early in his career.
Meyer, who died in 2014, set the NCAA mark for men's basketball victories in 2009 and retired with 923. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski eclipsed it after that. Meyer worked primarily at small colleges, Hamline in Minnesota, Lipscomb University and Northern State. He won an NAIA national championship at Lipscomb in 1986.
"There's a lot of coincidences," Sather said. "I was a GA at Wayne State College for Greg McDermott, and my landlord was Edna Meyer, Don Meyer's mom. Just crazy. Kind of crazy coincidences with coach Meyer. Awesome guy. It was a sad day when he passed, because he was such a mentor to so many coaches out there. The culture aspect of what coach Meyer has always done was the family, and the culture of a team and being part of a family, and buying into everything you're doing is for the betterment of the team. I've been very fortunate."
Sather, a two-time NSIC Coach of the Year, led his alma mater to the national championship game in 2018 but finished second. Last season the Fighting Hawks finished sixth in the Summit League but reached the conference tournament championship game.
No. 2 — Loyola at No. 25 Richmond: After a disappointing effort at nationally-ranked Wisconsin, Loyola is back at it at Richmond later tonight.
The Ramblers (3-1) and Spiders (5-1) tip-off at 5 p.m. at a neutral site in Indianpolis. The game is on ESPN+. This will be the Ramblers' first back-to-back games against top-25 teams during the regular season since Dec. 27 and 30 in 1986.
No. 3 — Saturday slate: Four Valley teams are in action Saturday, including Missouri State, which you can catch for the first time on television/internet broadcast.
The Bears (1-0), who opened the season with a win over William Jewell earlier this week, takes on Northwestern State Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3. Ball State is at Indiana State at noon on ESPN3, and Valparaiso is at Toledo at 1 p.m. on ESPN3. Marquee Sports Network and ESPN3 will air Miami (Ohio)'s game at Bradley at 7 p.m.
Valley teams were 22-1 at home entering Friday's games.
No. 4 — Explosive Salukis: SIU had five players in double figures for the third straight game Thursday against North Dakota.
The Salukis are prety good in transition, of course, but they have also executed well in the half-court. SIU's better effort off the glass has helped its offense, too, coach Bryan Mullins said after Thursday's win.
"I really feel like if we can get stops and rebound the ball, we have the ability to get out in transition and go on 6-0, 7-0, 8-0 runs in a hurry that can cause some separation in games," he said. "The biggest thing is to get those defensive stops. We were able to get some steals and some turnovers in order to create some offense from our defense."
No. 5 — SIU vs. the Big East: SIU added a Monday night game at Butler late Thursday night. The Salukis are a combined 40-63 against current members of that league, with the lion's share of the games against former Valley rival Creighton. SIU is 36-53 liftime against the Bluejays, who they haven't played since 2013.
The Salukis are 1-2 lifetime against Butler, with the last meeting in 2007.
