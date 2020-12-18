Saluki Basketball 5@5: Remembering Meyer, Loyola at Richmond and SIU's explosiveness

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, North Dakota coach Paul Sather remembers one of the best leaders in NCAA history, Loyola is back against another ranked team, and a busy Saturday slate in the league.

No. 1 — Remembering Meyer: Sather, who is in his second season at North Dakota, played under Northern State (South Dakota) University Hall of Famer Bob Olson. He also got some time under another Hall of Famer, the great Don Meyer, as an assistant coach early in his career.

Meyer, who died in 2014, set the NCAA mark for men's basketball victories in 2009 and retired with 923. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski eclipsed it after that. Meyer worked primarily at small colleges, Hamline in Minnesota, Lipscomb University and Northern State. He won an NAIA national championship at Lipscomb in 1986.