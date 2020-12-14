Saluki Basketball 5@5: Salukis spreading it around, resiliency, and Missouri State's premiere

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, read all about SIU's balanced offense, the team's resiliency this season, and Missouri State finally jumping into the 2020-21 season.
No. 1 — Don't guard that guy, guard that guy: Eight of SIU's nine players scored in Friday's 70-66 win over Murray State, with five breaking into double figures.
Through three games, the Salukis (3-0) have proven to be more than a two-man show this season. SIU won one of the 10 games last season when guard Marcus Domask scored in single digits, ironically, the home game against Loyola, but are second in the MVC in offense early on (86.3 points per game). The Salukis averaged 62.6 points per game last season, last in the Valley.
"When we played the right way, we shared the ball. I think that's when we created opportunities for our guys," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said after Friday's win. "I thought our guys did a good job of finishing through contact, and getting to the free-throw line. We're still kind of figuring out rotations and what is our best defensive lineup, things like that. If we can take care of the ball, I think we have a lot of guys that can be successful, offensively."
SIU nearly won the game at the free-throw line, sinking 21 of 26 as opposed to Murray State's 6 of 7. The Salukis shot 46.5% from the field (20 of 43) and 47.4% behind the 3-point line, dropping 9 of 19. SIU leads the MVC in 3-point shooting entering the third full week of the season, with 28 of 63 behind the arc (44.4%).
Entering Thursday and Friday's games against North Dakota (1-5), four Salukis are averaging double figures (Domask at 18.3 ppg., Ben Harvey at 16.7 ppg., Anthony D'Avanzo at 11.7 ppg., and Dalton Banks at 10.3), with Lance Jones not far behind at 9.3 points per game.
SIU guard Trent Brown is a big reason why the Salukis have been tough to guard behind the arc. After struggling as a true freshman last season (Brown shot 26.8% behind the arc), he is 7 of 13 (53.8%) this season, fourth-best in the Valley. Brown scored six points against the Racers, his second triple breaking a 60-all tie in the second half, and hounded Murray State star Tevin Brown for most of the game at the other end.
Tevin Brown, the Racers' leading scorer, finished the game 1 of 7 from the field with a season-low three points.
"It's just a small way of solidifying what we already know. We believe that we're an (NCAA) Tournament team," Brown said. "We believe that we can get through and play in March. This is just one of those benchmarks that we wanted to hit. They're a great team, they're very physical. We were able to tough it out, which feels, obviously, really good."
No. 2 — Salukis resilient early on: SIU only trailed for 93 seconds against Murray State, the preseason co-favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference that was coming off a 30-point win over the other co-favorite, Austin Peay.
The win snapped the Salukis' three-game losing streak to the Racers.
Mullins, back on the sideline for the first time this season after missing the first three games because of a positive test for COVID-19, said he liked his team's resiliency. With six newcomers playing major minutes, the Salukis rallied from 11 points down to win in overtime at Southeast Missouri State, put up 101 points on Division II Quincy, and beat a Racers team that was 16th in the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major top-25 poll.
"It was great to be back, that's for sure. Their body language was great, all 14 guys, throughout the whole course of the game," Mullins said. "We'd miss assignments, and we'd miss blockouts, but every time guys were coming back to the bench, and the message was always 'We got this. Next play. Next play.'"
No. 3 — Missouri State set to open season Wednesday: They still have two more days to get through, but Missouri State is scheduled to become the last team from the MVC to play this season when they host non-Division I William Jewell Wednesday night. Tipoff at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, is set for 7 p.m.
The Bears were hours away from opening their season Nov. 27 against Evangel when they called the game off because of some positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Every Valley team that has begun this season has won at least one game, with Drake (6-0), Loyola (3-0) and SIU (3-0) undefeated so far.
No. 4 — Krutwig, Hemphill named MVC players of the week: Loyola center Cameron Krutwig and Drake forward Shanquan Hemphill were honored by the MVC as the player and newcomer of the week, respectively.
Krutwig averaged 22 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks in the Ramblers' wins over Chicago State (88-51) and Illinois-Chicago (77-65). He made 18 of 27 from the field in those two wins. Loyola has two ranked teams on its schedule this week, going to No. 12 Wisconsin Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network) and going to No. 25 Richmond Friday.
Hemphill, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound senior from Green Bay that was awarded automatic eligibility by the NCAA, scored seven points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs' 81-53 win over Air Force Sunday. Hemphill scored 23 points in 24 minutes against Division II McKendree University, converting 11 of 13 from the field.
No. 5 — The NET is coming: It's still a few weeks away, but the first men's basketball NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings for the 2020-21 season will come out Jan. 4, according to a tweet from Andy Katz. The association retooled the metric for this season, eliminating three of its original five components, winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage, which took teams' schedules into account, and scoring margin. The NET gave teams that won games by 10 points or more higher ratings last season.
This season's model will take into account Team Value Index (TVI) and adjusted net efficiency, which weighs a team'ms offensive and defensive numbers per 100 possessions. Teams will score higher with better numbers against stronger opponents, as opposed to what the metrics rewarded teams for against "lesser opponents."
SIU finished 162 in last season's NET rankings.
