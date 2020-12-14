Saluki Basketball 5@5: Salukis spreading it around, resiliency, and Missouri State's premiere

SIU nearly won the game at the free-throw line, sinking 21 of 26 as opposed to Murray State's 6 of 7. The Salukis shot 46.5% from the field (20 of 43) and 47.4% behind the 3-point line, dropping 9 of 19. SIU leads the MVC in 3-point shooting entering the third full week of the season, with 28 of 63 behind the arc (44.4%).

Entering Thursday and Friday's games against North Dakota (1-5), four Salukis are averaging double figures (Domask at 18.3 ppg., Ben Harvey at 16.7 ppg., Anthony D'Avanzo at 11.7 ppg., and Dalton Banks at 10.3), with Lance Jones not far behind at 9.3 points per game.

SIU guard Trent Brown is a big reason why the Salukis have been tough to guard behind the arc. After struggling as a true freshman last season (Brown shot 26.8% behind the arc), he is 7 of 13 (53.8%) this season, fourth-best in the Valley. Brown scored six points against the Racers, his second triple breaking a 60-all tie in the second half, and hounded Murray State star Tevin Brown for most of the game at the other end.

Tevin Brown, the Racers' leading scorer, finished the game 1 of 7 from the field with a season-low three points.