Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU looks to clean up turnovers, a big exhibition crowd, and where you might catch Amarillo High School

SIU looks to clean up turnovers, a big crowd on opening night, and where you might be able to catch Amarillo (Texas) High School, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — 15 too many

Any turnovers are too many for SIU's coaches, but head coach Bryan Mullins said the team had to continue to work to clean up the 10 second-half turnovers the Salukis had against Division II Henderson (Arkansas) State. SIU had five at the half, but did play 13 players, including two walk-ons, in the 66-52 exhibition win.

"Proud of the way the guys competed tonight," Mullins said Tuesday night. "Obviously, kind of a tale of two halves. In the first half I thought guys were really focused, the ball was moving offensively. Defensively, we were taking away the paint. Second half, obviously, we turned the ball over a lot, and that gave them a lot of offensive opportunities, as well. It's a lot of great film that we can show our guys and help us get better for Arkansas-Little Rock."

Only one turnover led directly to a Reddies bucket, one by Steven Verplancken Jr. in the opening five minutes of the second half. One was off a charge call on Anthony D'Avanzo. But, six players had two or more turnovers, and five of the six were top-rotation guys (four of them starters).

It should be noted SIU played without two of its more experienced guards, third-year sophomore Trent Brown, who was the only Saluki to start all 26 games last season, and graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr. Both may start the rest of the season.

"We're missing Trent Brown, we're missing Ben Coupet. Those are two guys that will be in the rotation as well, so I'm excited," Mullins said. "Our practices have been extremely competitive, and they're gonna stay that way. We just gotta continue to get better, and like I talked about, continue to clean up the turnovers on the offensive side."

No. 2 — More than 4,000 turn out to see Salukis

Tuesday night, first game of the World Series, but the first live Saluki men's basketball game in more than 600 days drew 4,087 fans to the Banterra Center. For an exhibition game.

"It was awesome. I kind of forgot what it felt like to play in front of Saluki Nation," SIU forward Marcus Domask said. "They were loud. There were a lot of people here for an exhibition game. We appreciate them, and the first half we went on that run. They make it so easy just to play so hard and give it your all when they're on their feet cheerin'. We appreciate them a lot.

"It's the first time the fans have been able to see us, so we wanted to come out and show them what we're all about."

SIU guard Lance Jones, who scored a game-high 17 points, said he didn't want to waste a chance to make a first impression.

"It was amazing. It was a long time comin,'" he said. "We just wanted to do good for them because it's been so long."

No. 3 — How far is Bristol, Tennessee, again?

Amarillo (Texas) High School boys basketball coach Jason Pillion believes his team will be fun to watch. They'll also be tough to beat with Saluki commit Cade Hornecker, a 7-foot, 225-pound center, Villanova recruit Brendan Hausen and 6-7 power forward Damonze Woods, who has committed to UT-Arlington.

The Sandies went 24-4 last season and reached the state semifinals.

"We return eight kids from last year's team that lost in the state semifinals in overtime, a one-possession game," Pillion said. "We have three Division I kids. We think we have a chance to have a really good team this year. These kids have what it takes, so we're excited. We could be a fun team to watch. "

Where can you watch them? Well, obviously, near Dallas, Texas, but Amarillo is playing a national schedule. The Sandies are scheduled to play in Bristol, Tennessee, a mere 7 1/2 hours away from Carbondale, at the Arby's Classic Dec. 27-31. They will also play a few tournaments in Texas.

SIU plays at San Francisco Dec. 22 and at home against Missouri Baptist Dec. 28.

No. 4 — Loyola, Drake receive votes in coaches poll

Defending MVC champ Loyola and this year's preseason champ, Drake, received votes in the USA Today coaches poll released Tuesday.

The Ramblers, who return four starters off last season's 26-win club, actually got more than the Bulldogs. Loyola received nine votes from a national panel, good enough for No. 32, while Drake got four. Gonzaga was No. 1, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Purdue, which is coached by former Saluki coach Matt Painter, was seventh. Illinois was 10th after center Kofi Cockburn was named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Notably, three possible SIU opponents at the Paradise Jam, Creighton, Colorado State and Colorado, which the Salukis will play in their opener in the Virgin Islands, all received votes.

No. 5 — This week's MVC schedule

Loyola reportedly already played a closed scrimmage against another Division I team (the Ramblers reportedly won), but Tuesday's game at the Banterra Center was the first official exhibition game involving a Valley team. Here's a quick look at the other league teams' exhibition schedules:

Bradley - Vs. Illinois-Springfield Tuesday, Nov. 4

Drake - Vs. Drury Tuesday, Nov. 4

Evansville - Saturday against Mount St. Joseph at 1 p.m. and vs. Kentucky Wesleyan Tuesday, Nov. 4

Illinois State - Vs. Davenport Tuesday, Nov. 4

Indiana State - Vs. Rose-Hulman Tuesday, Nov. 4

Loyola - Vs. Wisconsin-Stout Monday, Nov. 3

Missouri State (two closed scrimmages, vs. UMKC Oct. 23, vs. Eastern Illinois Saturday, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium)

Northern Iowa (two closed scrimmages, vs. North Dakota State Oct. 20, vs. South Dakota State Oct. 26)

SIU - Beat Henderson State 66-52 in exhibition, closed scrimmage in Indianapolis against IPFW Saturday

Valparaiso - Saturday vs. Ashland at 6 p.m.

