Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU-Loyola on ESPN2 Saturday, Arch Madness tickets on sale, and Niles Notre Dame remains No. 1

SIU and Loyola on national television, single-session tickets are now on sale for the league tournament, and Niles Notre Dame High School remains No. 1 in the latest Associated Press boys hoops poll, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Late night opener: SIU and No. 21/22 Loyola square off Friday night and Saturday night on national television. The first game was scheduled for CBS Sports Network a long time ago, and the second was recently announced as on ESPN2.
The Salukis (11-11, 5-11 MVC) can still, mathmatically, avoid the opening two rounds of the conference tournament but will need some help and will have to beat the Ramblers at least once. SIU is 0-14 lifetime on the road against ranked MVC opponents.
Friday night's game at Gentile Arena in Chicago is scheduled for 8 p.m.
No. 2 — Single-session tickets on sale: You can try to go through SIU's ticket office to buy all-session tickets to next week's MVC Tournament in St. Louis if you're interested in that, but single-session tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com. The Salukis are almost assured of playing Thursday night in the opening round, at either 5:08 p.m. or at 8:08 p.m., according to the schedule.
Single-session tickets are available for $30 a game, not a session this year, as the arena will be cleared after every game. So if you want to see both games of the tournament Thursday night, you're going to have to shell out $30 for each game.
Tickets for Friday's quarterfinals are $25 apiece at Ticketmaster.com
Here's a link to the single-session tickets:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/state-farm-mvc-arch-madness-tournament-st-louis-missouri-03-04-2021/event/06005A5784760EA7
No. 3 — Still No. 1: You may have seen Harvard recruit Louis Lesmond's three-quarter-court heave to win a game at the horn earlier this week on ESPN's "SportsCenter." SIU recruit Troy D'Amico and his club are pretty good, and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by The Associated Press in the latest boys poll.
The Dons (8-1) also feature one of the top unsigned point guards in the state, Anthony Sayles, who is being recruited for football as a quarterback and as a point guard. Another Saluki recruit, center Scottie Ebube, and Mundelein High School (7-1), are ranked fourth in Class 4A. SIU recruit Foster Wonders and Iron Mountain High School in Michigan (6-0) is ranked No. 6 in Division 3 by The AP.
No. 4 — Contingency plans: The NCAA announced the contingency plans for the upcoming men's basketball tournament to be held in Indianapolis or the surrounding area (Muncie and West Lafayette are also host sites), in case a league like the Valley can't put its automatic qualifier into the field because of COVID-19-related issues.
The MVC plans to give its AQ to the winner of the league tournament in St. Louis next week, as long as the event goes on. If for some reason the tournament is not played, the AQ for the NCAA Tournament will go to the regular-season champion. The Valley has to submit a contingency plan by Friday that will identify the team, or rank of team, that would replace its AQ if it is unable to compete because of COVID-19-related issues. The league is expected to take its second-place team, but hasn't announced what it will do yet.
The replacement team, if needed, would be seeded and placed into the bracket by the NCAA selection committee if the AQ pulls out before the field is announced. Any potential at-large team that knows it can't participate because of the medical protocols (seven straight days of negative antigen tests), it must notify the selection committee by Saturday night at 11 p.m. local time.
If the Valley's tournament champion, or replacement team, notifies the committee it can't play after the field for the tournament has been announced, the league would send its second team in as long as it can provide seven straight days with negative tests. The replacement team would take the place of the AQ in the bracket.
No. 5 — Undefeated when they...: SIU is undefeated when it outrebounds its opponent this season (7-0), and is 14-2 under coach Bryan Mullins when it outboards its opponent. The Salukis outrebounded Valparaiso 30-29 Monday, only the fourth time this season they have beat a league opponent off the glass.
