Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU-Loyola on ESPN2 Saturday, Arch Madness tickets on sale, and Niles Notre Dame remains No. 1

The MVC plans to give its AQ to the winner of the league tournament in St. Louis next week, as long as the event goes on. If for some reason the tournament is not played, the AQ for the NCAA Tournament will go to the regular-season champion. The Valley has to submit a contingency plan by Friday that will identify the team, or rank of team, that would replace its AQ if it is unable to compete because of COVID-19-related issues. The league is expected to take its second-place team, but hasn't announced what it will do yet.

The replacement team, if needed, would be seeded and placed into the bracket by the NCAA selection committee if the AQ pulls out before the field is announced. Any potential at-large team that knows it can't participate because of the medical protocols (seven straight days of negative antigen tests), it must notify the selection committee by Saturday night at 11 p.m. local time.

If the Valley's tournament champion, or replacement team, notifies the committee it can't play after the field for the tournament has been announced, the league would send its second team in as long as it can provide seven straight days with negative tests. The replacement team would take the place of the AQ in the bracket.

No. 5 — Undefeated when they...: SIU is undefeated when it outrebounds its opponent this season (7-0), and is 14-2 under coach Bryan Mullins when it outboards its opponent. The Salukis outrebounded Valparaiso 30-29 Monday, only the fourth time this season they have beat a league opponent off the glass.

