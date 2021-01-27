Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU's 29 3-point attempts, IHSA nixes playoffs and Drake rallies to drop Missouri State

SIU goes more than eight minutes between field goals at Indiana State, two Saluki recruits lose their ability to compete for a state title, and Drake rallies at Missouri State, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Offensive struggles: SIU had a shot to take the lead right before the half at Indiana State Tuesday night, but Ben Harvey missed a 3-point attempt. The Salukis lost the chance to take the lead in the second half by going more than eight minutes without a field goal, and fell 71-59. SIU took a season-high 29 3-point attempts, making eight.
"I think we took some rushed 3s, and then I think we got the ball inside," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "A couple times they did a good job of digging it out from our post, with Kyler (Filewich) and Anthony (D'Avanzo), and then, I thought our guards got to the rim a bunch. We didn't finish well, and there were a couple times where we probably should have kicked it out to shooters."
The Salukis (7-5, 1-5 MVC) missed 8 of 19 free-throw attempts, struggling to score there once they got there, and shot 37.7% from the field (20 of 53). The triple has been SIU's friend this season - it entered the series 11th in the country in 3-point shooting - but missed 11 of 15 looks in the second half.
Indiana State (8-7, 5-5) got back to the .500 mark in conference play with the win. Five Sycamores scored 10 or more points, including two players off the bench, Randy Miller Jr. (11) and Julian Larry (10).
"I thought the second half, we guarded well, we executed very well," ISU coach Greg Lansing said. "We ooked like the older team on the floor. Other than missing free throws and Tre (Williams) fouling a 3-point shooter, I thought our second half was really good."
SIU lost its fifth straight game, but did end a streak of allowing its opponent to shoot 50% or better. ISU made 48.9% Tuesday night (23 of 47). The Salukis, who only allowed their opponent to shoot over 50% five times last season, allowed it four times in a row before Tuesday. Evansville made 55.3% from the field in its Game 2 win at SIU, and Drake shot over 50% in both of its wins over the Salukis.
No. 2 — IHSA nixes state series: The IHSA will not hold a state series for boys or girls basketball or football this spring, according to a news release from the association Wednesday. That means two of SIU's three recruits for the 2021-22 season will not have a chance to chase a state title, Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube and Niles Notre Dame High School's Troy D'Amico. Michigan has delayed its season several times, and, as of today, is looking at Feb. 21 as a start time. Senior guard Foster Wonders, who competes at Iron Mountain High School, is a two-time Upper Peninsula Player of the Year and lost in the state title game as a sophomore. His high school team had a chance to make it back to the state title game last season before the playoffs were called off because of the coronavirus.
No. 3 — Drake rallies at Missouri State: Trailing by 15 points at the half didn't faze undefeated Drake Tuesday night. The Bulldogs held Missouri State to six field goals in the second half and rallied for a 68-61 victory at JQH Arena on the road. Roman Penn scored a game-high 20 points and Darnell Brodie delivered 16 points and 15 rebounds for Drake (14-0, 5-0), which played its first game since the SIU series in early January.
Gaige Prim had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the Bears (9-2, 5-2), who had won five in a row. Isiaih Mosley scored 17 points and grabbed 10 boards. MSU ended a 10-game homecourt winning streak. The same two teams compete tonight at
No. 4 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 5 — SIU falls out of mid-major top 25: SIU fell out of the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major top-25 poll on Monday, but is still receiving votes. The Salukis were 20th last week.
Three other MVC teams made the top 25: No. 3 Drake, No. 6 Loyola and No. 11 Missouri State. Bradley also received votes.
