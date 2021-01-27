Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU's 29 3-point attempts, IHSA nixes playoffs and Drake rallies to drop Missouri State

The Salukis (7-5, 1-5 MVC) missed 8 of 19 free-throw attempts, struggling to score there once they got there, and shot 37.7% from the field (20 of 53). The triple has been SIU's friend this season - it entered the series 11th in the country in 3-point shooting - but missed 11 of 15 looks in the second half.

Indiana State (8-7, 5-5) got back to the .500 mark in conference play with the win. Five Sycamores scored 10 or more points, including two players off the bench, Randy Miller Jr. (11) and Julian Larry (10).

"I thought the second half, we guarded well, we executed very well," ISU coach Greg Lansing said. "We ooked like the older team on the floor. Other than missing free throws and Tre (Williams) fouling a 3-point shooter, I thought our second half was really good."

SIU lost its fifth straight game, but did end a streak of allowing its opponent to shoot 50% or better. ISU made 48.9% Tuesday night (23 of 47). The Salukis, who only allowed their opponent to shoot over 50% five times last season, allowed it four times in a row before Tuesday. Evansville made 55.3% from the field in its Game 2 win at SIU, and Drake shot over 50% in both of its wins over the Salukis.