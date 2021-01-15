Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU's sophomore scoring punch and Valley NET rankings

Saturday's game between the Panthers (3-8, 2-4 MVC) and Ramblers (8-3, 3-1) in Chicago at 5 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN2. Sunday's matchup at Gentile Arena that is scheduled for 4 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN. Both games between these two went to overtime last season, with each home team winning. UNI won the regular-season Valley title by one game over Loyola.

No. 5 — MVC unveils new scheduled for SIU, Indiana State, Valparaiso: The MVC unveiled its new weekends for the Salukis' two postponed series on Thursday afternoon. And the series that was supposed to be at Indiana State is no longer on a weekend.

SIU will now play at Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3. The Salukis are now scheduled to host Valparaiso on the second-to-last weekend of the regular season, Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday's game is set to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3, and Sunday's game is scheduled to air on the Marquee Sports Network.

Notably, Loyola's series at Missouri State the last weekend of January has been pushed back a day to Sunday, Jan. 31/Monday, Feb. 1, and Loyola's series at Drake from early January is now scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 5 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

