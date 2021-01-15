Saluki Basketball 5@5: SIU's sophomore scoring punch and Valley NET rankings

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, a look at SIU's sophomore scoring punch and the three Missouri Valley Conference teams in the top 100 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings.
No. 1 — Second-year punch: Having good underclassmen is one thing, but SIU's sophomores are carrying a heavy load this season through 10 games. Entering Thursday's road game at Missouri State (8-1, 5-1 MVC), second and third-year players have delivered 90% of the Salukis' scoring for the 7-3 (1-3 MVC) squad. Sophomore forward Marcus Domask leads the team in scoring (16.3 points per game), minutes (33.9 per game) and blocks (10) and is second in rebounding (4.5 per game). Sophomore guard Lance Jones is right behind him at 11.9 points per game and leads the team with 35 assists and 18 steals. Sophomore guard Ben Harvey, a third-year player after redshirting last season, is the team's third-leading scorer (11.7 ppg.) and the leading rebounder (4.9 rpg.).
Sophomore guard Trent Brown (7.9 ppg.) leads SIU with 20 3-pointers on 38 attempts (52.6%). Sophomore guard Steven Verplancken Jr., a transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State that was granted immediate eligibility, averages 15.6 minutes a game.
Alabama A&M, which is getting 94% from its scoring from sophomores, leads the nation in that category.
No. 2 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 3 — Drake moves up to 10 in NET: Undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0) moved up to 10th in the NET rankings Friday without playing. The Bulldogs are on a break because of some COVID-19 protocols.
Drake was one of three Valley teams in the top 100 of the rankings. Loyola (8-3, 3-1) was 65th and Missouri State (8-1, 5-1) was 71st. SIU was No. 173 Friday.
No. 4 — UNI-Loyola hit the big time: One of the best league rivalries will hit the big time this weekend, with both of Northern Iowa's games at Loyola on ESPN's main networks.
Saturday's game between the Panthers (3-8, 2-4 MVC) and Ramblers (8-3, 3-1) in Chicago at 5 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN2. Sunday's matchup at Gentile Arena that is scheduled for 4 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN. Both games between these two went to overtime last season, with each home team winning. UNI won the regular-season Valley title by one game over Loyola.
No. 5 — MVC unveils new scheduled for SIU, Indiana State, Valparaiso: The MVC unveiled its new weekends for the Salukis' two postponed series on Thursday afternoon. And the series that was supposed to be at Indiana State is no longer on a weekend.
SIU will now play at Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3. The Salukis are now scheduled to host Valparaiso on the second-to-last weekend of the regular season, Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday's game is set to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3, and Sunday's game is scheduled to air on the Marquee Sports Network.
Notably, Loyola's series at Missouri State the last weekend of January has been pushed back a day to Sunday, Jan. 31/Monday, Feb. 1, and Loyola's series at Drake from early January is now scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 5 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
