Saluki Basketball 5@5: Steven Verplancken's breakout game, TV update, and Drake breaks into top 25

Steven Verplancken Jr. breaks out, an update on this weekend's SIU-Bradley series television schedule, and Drake makes The Associated Press top 25 poll, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Verplancken for 3: As it turned out, Saturday's game against Northern Iowa was just the beginning of a big series for Steven Verplancken Jr.

The transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State College made 2 of 3 behind the 3-point line in SIU's 74-62 loss, and canned a season-high 4 of 8 behind the arc the next day to help the Salukis snap their six-game losing streak. Verplancken was the one UNI (5-11, 3-7 MVC) chose to help off of Sunday, and the sophomore guard made the Panthers pay with 14 points. It was his best outing since scoring 14 against Division II Quincy in the second game of the season, and likely his last game in obscurity.