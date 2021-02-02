Saluki Basketball 5@5: Steven Verplancken's breakout game, TV update, and Drake breaks into top 25

Steven Verplancken Jr. breaks out, an update on this weekend's SIU-Bradley series television schedule, and Drake makes The Associated Press top 25 poll, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Verplancken for 3: As it turned out, Saturday's game against Northern Iowa was just the beginning of a big series for Steven Verplancken Jr.
The transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State College made 2 of 3 behind the 3-point line in SIU's 74-62 loss, and canned a season-high 4 of 8 behind the arc the next day to help the Salukis snap their six-game losing streak. Verplancken was the one UNI (5-11, 3-7 MVC) chose to help off of Sunday, and the sophomore guard made the Panthers pay with 14 points. It was his best outing since scoring 14 against Division II Quincy in the second game of the season, and likely his last game in obscurity.
"I'm so happy for Steven. He's a tireless worker, and the whole staff, all the players, his teammates believe in him," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He made some big shots. He stepped up with confidence. He didn't rush 'em. It's great for him to see all his work starting to pay off. Defensively, he's been really solid for us these last four games, and that's the reason he's playing so much, we can trust him on the defensive end, as well."
Lance Jones, who had six assists to go with his game-high 27 points Sunday, told Verplancken to be ready on the perimeter.
"One thing I told Steven, was be ready, when he catches and shoots, to hold his follow-through," Jones said. "Steven puts consistent work in, day in and day out, and I feel like (Sunday) was his day, where he made big time shots."
Verplancken helped SIU to a season-high 15 3-pointers, tied for the third-most in program history in one game. Jones made seven of them to help the Salukis (8-6, 2-6) avoid their seventh straight loss after winning their first seven games.
A 40.3% shooter this season, Verplancken improved his 3-point percentage to 40.5% after sinking 6 of 11 against UNI over the weekend.
No. 2 — Salukis and Braves on ESPN3: SIU's game at Bradley Saturday at 3 p.m. is scheduled to air on MVC-TV, which includes Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday's game at Carver Arena will air on ESPN3, according to the Salukis' online schedule. It was up for either ESPN+ or ESPN3, which is free to most homes with internet access.
Bradley has dropped six straight games after losing both games at Indiana State over the long weekend (Sunday and Monday).
No. 3 — Last time for Black Out Cancer jersey bids: Bidding for the SIU Black Out Cancer women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb. 13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
Fans can bid at salukisblackoutcancer.com. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer. The top bidder for the men's jerseys was $1,000. The 14th bid, the last to secure a jersey, was $275.
No. 4 — Drake comes in at No. 25: Undefeated Drake broke into The Associated Press and the Ferris Mowers coaches poll Monday at No. 25. The Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0) earned their first top 25 ranking since the last time they won the MVC regular-season title outright, in 2008. Drake was 14th in The AP top 25 on March 17, 2008.
Loyola (15-3, 10-1) wasn't far behind, receiving votes in both polls. The Ramblers were 28th in the AP poll and 29th in the coaches list.
Drake became the first team from the MVC to earn a top 25 ranking during the regular season since 2017, when Wichita State got as high as 20th. The Shockers were ranked 25th on Feb. 20, 2017, No. 21 on Feb. 27 and 20th on March 6. They came in 19th on March 13. WSU finshed 31-5 in 2016-17, beating Dayton in a first-round game in Indianapolis as a 10 seed before losing to second-seeded Kentucky, 65-62. It was the Shockers' last season in the MVC.
No. 5 — MVC coaches go 3-1 for Kansas City: Jim Benson of the Bloomington Pantagraph asked some MVC coaches for their Super Bowl favorites on Tuesday's weekly coaches teleconference.
Three coaches went with the Kansas City Chiefs, Drake's Darian DeVries, UNI's Ben Jacobson and Indiana State's Greg Lansing. Missouri State coach Dana Ford said his son was a big Patrick Mahomes fan, so he would be rooting for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Sunday's big game. Illinois State coach Dan Muller, with no dog in the fight, simply asked for what all of us want: a good game.
