Saluki Basketball 5@5: Tackling team rebounding, Murray State blows out Austin Peay and TV updates

"If we're gonna guard well for 28 seconds or 30 seconds, we've gotta be able to finish the possession off," he said. "We've gotta be able to go chase and pursue that rebound, and if we can rebound, I think we can push the ball and be a good team in transition. We just gotta continue to build that mentality with our guys, and they want to win, and they understand that, so they'll do what it takes."

SIU is plus-1 in rebounding margin after its two games, but knows things could get tough Friday night. Forward K.J. Williams is 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, and forward Demond Robinson is 6-8, 255. The Racers have played three Division I opponents in four games, and have outrebounded their opponents by an average of 48.5-31.8.

No. 2 — Murray State blows out OVC co-favorite: Murray State (3-1), SIU's next opponent Friday night at the Banterra Center, blew out Ohio Valley Conference co-favorite Austin Peay (3-2) Tuesday night in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers and Governors were picked as co-favorites in the league's preseason poll.