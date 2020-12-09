Saluki Basketball 5@5: Tackling team rebounding, Murray State blows out Austin Peay and TV updates

Tackling team rebounding, Murray State blows out Austin Peay and an update on when you might see SIU on television, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Salukis are plus-1 after 2: It may not mean a lot in the long run, but SIU's 15-rebound advantage against Division II Quincy Sunday may be something to build on.
The Salukis (2-0) led the MVC in scoring defense last season but were the worst team in the league in rebounding margin (minus-5.5 per game). The loss of junior college transfer J.D. Muila, the 24th-ranked juco player in the country, to injury, made things tougher off the boards for SIU. It was beaten 50-37 off the glass in its first game of the season at Southeast Missouri State Dec. 2, but turned things around against the Hawks, 45-30.
The Salukis played at SEMO just three days after returning from a COVID pause, and Quincy was coming off a game less than 24 hours than playing SIU, so it's tough to judge if they will be more competitive off the glass this season. SIU coach Bryan Mullins believes they can.
"If we're gonna guard well for 28 seconds or 30 seconds, we've gotta be able to finish the possession off," he said. "We've gotta be able to go chase and pursue that rebound, and if we can rebound, I think we can push the ball and be a good team in transition. We just gotta continue to build that mentality with our guys, and they want to win, and they understand that, so they'll do what it takes."
SIU is plus-1 in rebounding margin after its two games, but knows things could get tough Friday night. Forward K.J. Williams is 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, and forward Demond Robinson is 6-8, 255. The Racers have played three Division I opponents in four games, and have outrebounded their opponents by an average of 48.5-31.8.
No. 2 — Murray State blows out OVC co-favorite: Murray State (3-1), SIU's next opponent Friday night at the Banterra Center, blew out Ohio Valley Conference co-favorite Austin Peay (3-2) Tuesday night in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers and Governors were picked as co-favorites in the league's preseason poll.
Murray State jumped out ahead 41-18 at the half and had four players in double figures by the end of an 87-57 win to open OVC play. Guard Tevin Brown made 5 of 10 from the 3-point line and finished with 19 points. The Racers, led by forwards Williams (16 points, seven rebounds) and Robinson (four points, six boards), had 52 points in the paint. They are one of the few teams the Salukis will face this season that have real 4s and 5s, which could force them to play freshman Kyler Filewich and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo at the same time.
SIU generally plays four guards with one big.
No. 3 — Salukis, Ramblers selected by CBS Sports Network: SIU's road game at Loyola on Friday, Feb. 26, in Chicago has been selected to air on CBS Sports Network, the Valley and the network announced Wednesday.
It is the first of two games at Gentile Arena between Mullins, the Salukis and his former boss, Ramblers leader Porter Moser. The two teams are scheduled to play Feb. 27, too, at a time to be announced.
No. 4 — Busy day: Wednesday might be the busiest weekday of the non-conference season, as five MVC teams are in action between 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
And four of the five games are between Division I opponents! (Drake hosts Division II McKendree University at 7 p.m. on ESPN3). Loyola tipped off against Chicago State at 2 p.m., an A.J. Green-less Northern Iowa is at No. 19 Richmond at 5, Eastern Illinois is at Evansville at 6, and sister school SIU-Edwardsville takes on Valparaiso at the Athletics-Recreation Center (ARC) at 6.
SIU's home game against Murray State Friday night is the only game involving a Valley team Thursday or Friday.
No. 5 — Equality: SIU has "EQUALITY" on the backs of its white shooting shirts as a statement for racial justice. Several members of the team participated in the Saluki Unity walk earlier this year.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!