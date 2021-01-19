Saluki Basketball 5@5: Taking delays in stride, Evansville-Indiana State postponed, and UNI adds 2 games

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, SIU takes its latest delay in stride, another league game is postponed, and Northern Iowa adds two games to its schedule.
No. 1 — Salukis keep in touch during break: Dealing with the latest COVID-19 outbreak has been easier for SIU's players to handle than the first one more than two months ago, Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said Tuesday on the weekly MVC coaches teleconference.
SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) hasn't played since losing two games at Drake (13-0, 4-0) Jan. 3 and 4 in Des Moines. The Salukis had six players available for practice Monday, Mullins said, and the team is hopeful it will have at least eight guys next Monday at Indiana State (6-7, 3-5).
"Our guys are pretty good. Obviously, we have a really, really young team this year, but they have a mature sense of everything going on," Mullins said. "And especially with the COVID stuff, I think the guys in college basketball realize what type of year this is. They see it all over, with other sports and teams, in women's programs, they see it now in the NBA with all the NBA postponements, where, everything in the summer and in the fall, it was so new to everyone, about taking a week break or a two-week break. I think that helps the guys, mentally, more than before, so, our guys have been good."
Mullins said the team has kept in touch virtually, through FaceTime or Zooms, when it hasn't been able to get together.
"Everybody's supportive. Like I said, I think they're just excited to get back in the swing of things," he said.
No. 2 — Evansville, Indiana State off: Evansville had avoided taking a long pause due to COVID-19 until Tuesday, when the MVC announced the Purple Aces (6-8, 4-4) would not make the trip to Terre Haute, Indiana, for Wednesday's scheduled game at the Hulman Center. Evansville had some positive test results within its Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and staff. The league is expected to announce a make-up date for the game later.
There are two other games on the docket Wednesday, as of now, including the first of two Interstate 74 battles between Bradley (9-4, 3-1) and Illinois State (4-8, 1-5). The Braves take on the Redbirds Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3. Loyola (10-3, 5-1) is at Valparaiso (3-8, 0-2) at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ in the other game scheduled for Wednesday.
MVC travel partners, which these teams are, are scheduled to play home-and-away this season.
The Sycamores’ next games are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 25-26, against Southern Illinois in Hulman Center. Monday’s game begins at 6 p.m. (ESPN3), while Tuesday’s contest starts at 4 p.m. The TV information for that game has not been finalized yet.
No. 3 — UNI adds two non-D1s to schedule: Without an MVC game this week, or this weekend, Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6) added two non-Division I opponents to its schedule on Tuesday.
The Panthers will host Cornell College Thursday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+) and host Coe College Monday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+) at the McLeod Center. UNI is allowing up to 15% capacity for fans and players' family members. The Panthers' next MVC game is at SIU Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Banterra Center. That game is scheduled to air on MVC-TV.
No. 4 — Hall, Nolan Jr. honored by the league: Loyola guard/forward Tate Hall and Bradley guard Terry Nolan Jr. were honored as the MVC player and newcomer of the week, respectively, on Tuesday.
Hall averaged 18.5 points, three rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the Ramblers' two-game sweep of Northern Iowa last weekend. He made 13 of 18 from the field (72.2%), including 5 of 8 behind the 3-point line. Loyola ran its homecourt winning streak to 17 games with the two victories on national television. Nolan Jr., a transfer from George Washington, had 16 points in the Braves' Game 1 win over Evansville and 13 in Game 2. Nolan added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the sweep.
No. 5 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
