Saluki Basketball 5@5: Taking delays in stride, Evansville-Indiana State postponed, and UNI adds 2 games

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, SIU takes its latest delay in stride, another league game is postponed, and Northern Iowa adds two games to its schedule.

No. 1 — Salukis keep in touch during break: Dealing with the latest COVID-19 outbreak has been easier for SIU's players to handle than the first one more than two months ago, Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said Tuesday on the weekly MVC coaches teleconference.

SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) hasn't played since losing two games at Drake (13-0, 4-0) Jan. 3 and 4 in Des Moines. The Salukis had six players available for practice Monday, Mullins said, and the team is hopeful it will have at least eight guys next Monday at Indiana State (6-7, 3-5).