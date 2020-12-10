Saluki Basketball 5@5: The D'Avanzo Effect, Valley goes 4-1 and your Brasfield's big game

The Anthony D'Avanzo effect, the Missouri Valley Conference goes 4-1, and your Throwback Thursday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — The mighty stretch 5: D'Avanzo made 55 3-pointers last season on 138 attempts at Division II Lewis University (39.9%), and is 2 of 4 behind the arc this season with his new team. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound graduate forward wanted big things out of his last season, and has worked to make those dreams so, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said.

"I'm proud of Anthony. He's worked really hard the last five months, and he's put in a ton of time into his body, into his shot, and made some big 3s for us, and the confidence at the line...," Mullins said. "For spacing purposes, it's definitely beneficial for us to open up those driving lanes for Marcus (Domask), for Ben (Harvey), for Lance (Jones), for Dalton (Banks), and allows us to be a little more flexible at the offensive end."