Saluki Basketball 5@5: The D'Avanzo Effect, Valley goes 4-1 and your Brasfield's big game

The Anthony D'Avanzo effect, the Missouri Valley Conference goes 4-1, and your Throwback Thursday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — The mighty stretch 5: D'Avanzo made 55 3-pointers last season on 138 attempts at Division II Lewis University (39.9%), and is 2 of 4 behind the arc this season with his new team. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound graduate forward wanted big things out of his last season, and has worked to make those dreams so, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said.
"I'm proud of Anthony. He's worked really hard the last five months, and he's put in a ton of time into his body, into his shot, and made some big 3s for us, and the confidence at the line...," Mullins said. "For spacing purposes, it's definitely beneficial for us to open up those driving lanes for Marcus (Domask), for Ben (Harvey), for Lance (Jones), for Dalton (Banks), and allows us to be a little more flexible at the offensive end."
D'Avanzo's two free throws with four seconds to go in regulation last week at Southeast Missouri State helped SIU push the game to overtime, where it took over. The Salukis (2-0) went on to win 87-79. D'Avanzo made 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 3 from the 3-point line, scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots. He scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in his second start Sunday against Division II Quincy.
Domask (21 points per game), Harvey (19 ppg.), D'Avanzo (11 ppg.) and Banks (10.5 ppg.) all average double figures going into Friday's game against Murray State (3-1). Jones, one of two returning starters with Domask, is averaging nine points per game.
The Racers could present D'Avanzo and the Salukis their toughest defensive assignment yet. Forward K.J. Williams (15 ppg., 6.8 rpg.) is 6-10, 245 pounds, and forward Demond Robinson (9 ppg., 5 rpg.) stands 6-8, 255.
No. 2 — MVC goes 4-1 Wednesday night: Northern Iowa wasn't able to hold on to a halftime lead at No. 19 Richmond and Evansville finally squeaked one out, but the rest of the league won convincingly in one of the busiest weeknights of the young season.
Loyola hammered Chicago State 88-51 with 22 assists on 36 field goals, Drake blew out Division II McKendree 90-66, Valparaiso beat SIU-Edwardsville 80-58, and the Purple Aces snapped their 22-game losing streak with a 68-65 win over Eastern Illinois. The Panthers missed a potentially-tying 3-point attempt right before the horn. Northern Iowa (1-4) led Richmond (4-0) 33-31 at the half in Virginia, but gave up 47 second-half points to fall 78-68.
The UNI Panthers played their second game without leading scorer A.J. Green, who missed the game with a hip injury.
No. 3 — Salukis to make at least three appearances on MVC-TV: SIU had three games selected for the MVC-TV Network, the league announced Thursday, two of them on the road.
The Salukis' road game at Missouri State Jan. 21, home game against UNI Jan. 30 and road game at Bradley Feb. 6 were selected to air on FOX Sports Midwest, FS Indiana, FS Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN3/ESPN+. The MVC-TV Network will also televise the opening round of the MVC Tournament in St. Louis and all four quarterfinals.
Bradley is scheduled to make seven appearances on MVC-TV in 2020-21. UNI has five appearances, and SIU, Drake, Illinois State, Indiana State and Valparaiso all have three dates. The Valley is in the middle of a multi-year deal with FOX Sports Midwest that runs through the 2023-24 season and has a one-year contract with NBC Sports Chicago.
No. 4 — Break the streak: SIU and Murray State have met 37 times, with the Racers holding a 19-18 advantage going into Friday night's game. Murray State has won the last three meetings and five of the last seven, overall. The Salukis haven't beaten the Racers since 88-84 in overtime in 2016.
SIU is 10-5 against Murray State in Carbondale and has won its last five non-conference home games. A win Friday would give the Salukis, with fans or not, 19 wins in its last 23 home games dating back to January 2019. Murray State's only loss this season came in its only road game, a 78-61 debacle at Middle Tennessee State.
No. 5 — Throwback Thursday: On this day back in 1970, 6-4 forward L.C. Brasfield scored 37 points in SIU's 107-100 loss at Texas.
Brasfield made 15 of 34 from the field. His 34 attempts were the second-most shots in one game in Saluki history, behind Charlie Vaughn's 38 against Tennessee State in 1960. The team, under first-year coach Paul Lambert, went 13-10.
