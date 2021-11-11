Saluki Basketball 5@5: Trent Brown on the mend, share and share alike, and an Aces win

Trent Brown on the mend, how SIU wants to share and share alike, and a Purple Aces victory, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

Digital subscriptions start at $1 for six months ($10.99 a month after that) or $49 for three months of Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Wednesday and Saturday, start at $22 a month.

To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454, or 866-735-5912 outside of the area. Online subscriptions give you 24-7 access to the best Salukis coverage around, including previews, features and game coverage of the 2021-22 season. It also includes access to the new Salukimania podcast, which airs every first Friday of the month. There is always more online!

No. 1 — Brown close to comeback: SIU coach Bryan Mullins called guard Trent Brown questionnable for Friday night's home opener against Austin Peay, but also left the door open to a return for the third-year junior.

Brown, one of the Valley's top 3-point shooters and one of SIU's best on-the-ball defenders, started all 26 games last season. He missed the Salukis' exhibition game against Division II Henderson State and the closed scrimmage at IPFW with a sore back. After three good practices, Brown was hopeful of returning at Little Rock Tuesday night, but tweaked the injury in warmups. After 23 turnovers, which led to 33 points for the Trojans, SIU (0-1) wants one of its best ballhandlers back soon.

"He wants to play extremely bad. He's doing all right," Mullins said at a Zoom press conference Thursday. "He was still sore (Wednesday). We'll see how he feels (Thursday), see how he feels this afternoon. I'm not sure about his status. He's obviously frustrated. He had three really good days of practice leading up to Little Rock, and for whatever reason, his back acted up on him again."

SIU has a week off, essentially, before its next game after Friday's game against the Governors (1-0). The Salukis have to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam, which kicks off Nov. 19 in the evening against Colorado. SIU would then either get an off-day or play the next day, depending on if it won or lost. Mullins said he wants Brown back as soon as he can get back, but also wants to make sure when he returns he'll be able to play multiple games in a row.

"The biggest thing for Trent is to get his body healthy," Mullins said. "We need him this year. He would have helped us a lot Tuesday night. He's one of our best leaders, and we need him on the court. We need his energy, we need his defense, we need his passing. It's not about rushing him back either. It's about making sure his body feels good, where he can play consecutive games, two games in a week, three games in a week and making sure, when Valley season comes around, he's going to be available every game."

No. 2 — Quick and to the point: The ball-movement was pretty fast during SIU's 19-9 start at Little Rock, with four of the team's first six buckets off an assist. The Salukis finished the game with 14 assists on 23 buckets, more than half, but not nearly enough when the Trojans extended their pressure on the perimeter.

"I felt like we did that in the first half. We got a lot of wide-open shots and some dunks in the first half," SIU guard Lance Jones said. "Kinda fell in love with the 3, the one-dribble pull-ups, and just kinda shied away from it the rest of the game."

SIU made 11 of 30 from the 3-point line (36.7%), but went more than five minutes without scoring in the second half. Little Rock ran off 18 straight points.

No. 3 — Baby steps off the glass: SIU will not be 7-0 when it outrebounds its opponent, as it was last season, after beating the Trojans 37-27 off the boards Tuesday night. The Salukis scored 17 second-chance points and might have held Little Rock under 40% shooting if it didn't give up so many easy buckets off their 23 turnovers.

Mullins was encouraged six different players had four or more boards. Getting all five guys to have that rebounding mentality was difficult last season, when the Salukis got outrebounded by 10 or more seven times. Marcus Domask, Jones, Ben Harvey and Anthony D'Avanzo all had a team-high five rebounds.

"It's something we're slowly getting better at. We are nowhere near where we need to be at in terms of rebounds on both sides of the ball, but in terms of exhibition, scrimmage, and Tuesday night we are improving in that area," he said. "It's got to be a staple for us. We have to be an elite defensive rebounding team."

No. 4 — Evansville wins, Northern Iowa falls to 0-2: Evansville picked up its first win of the season Wednesday night against IUPUI, 60-40 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Shamar Givance (16 points), Evan Kuhlman (13) and Jawaun Newton (12) combined for enough points to beat the Jaguars by themselves (41). The Purple Aces (1-1) held IUPUI to 33.3% shooting (16 of 48), including 25.9% in the second half (7 of 27).

Meanwhile, UNI fell to 0-2 after losing to Vermont 71-57 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Catamounts didn't even need defending America East Conference Player of the Year Ryan Davis. Sixth-year guard Benny Shungu had 19 points, seven board and two of Vermont's 11 steals.

A.J. Green scored 19 and forwards Austin Phyfe and Noah Carter each had 11 for the Panthers, who lost their opener against Nicholls 62-58 at home Tuesday night.

Vermont received some first-place votes in the America East preseason poll but was picked second. UNI was picked third in the MVC preseason poll.

No. 5 — Home sweet home: SIU has won eight-straight home non-conference games, dating back to the 2019-20 season. The Salukis won their final four home non-conference games in 2019-20 and went 4-0 in home non-conference games last season.

SIU’s last non-conference home loss was November 16, 2019, against San Francisco. The Salukis are 9-1 in non-conference home games under Mullins and have won their last two home openers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.