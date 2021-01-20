Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valley coaches enjoying casual season, recruit D'Amico honored by Sun-Times, and Wednesday's schedule

Valley coaches talk about leading comfortably, SIU recruit Troy D'Amico is honored, and a look at Wednesday's schedule, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Coaching in comfort: Without fans, Valley coaches have gone without their normal suits and ties, and have no regrets.
"My knees and ankles are always so achy from wearing dress shoes and going up and down. I'm a pacer," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "I pace non-stop, from the pregame meal to the time the game is over. It's so much better wearing tennis shoes and comfortable clothes. I hate that we've gotten to this point coaching, but, I've been at it a long time. Sorry we're doing it because of COVID, but I'm glad we're doin' it."
Lansing, who has the Sycamores (6-7, 3-5 MVC) on a winning streak after they swept Illinois State (4-8, 1-5) last weekend, coached both games in a long sleeve T-shirt. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich and Drake coach Darian DeVries have sported three-quarter-zip jackets during games, while others, like SIU's Bryan Mullins and Loyola's Porter Moser, have been able to work in polos.
Moser, who has the Ramblers (10-3, 5-1) tied with Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) for the most wins in the league, moved away from ties a bit last season, he said, but kept the suit jacket look. This year, with the opening, he's gone even more comfortable.
"I do feel a little more mobile and freeer," Moser said. "I think the masks help you with the officials, they really don't know what the hell you're saying to 'em, I think that's been nice, but, someone told me Porter's Jacket's Twitter account is going to go crazy if I don't go back."
Porter's Jacket (@PortersJacket) has 2,952 followers. It began in January 2015.
No. 2 — D'Amico honored by Chicago Sun-Times: SIU recruit Troy D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 senior forward at Niles Notre Dame High School near Chicago, was honored as the school's best player in the past 10 years on Monday by the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Dons, who went a school-record 29-5 last season before it was canceled because of the coronavirus, won over 200 games in the last decade. They were named the 16th winningest program in the area in the last decade. D'Amico, a Class 3A first team all-state pick last season, has 1,198 career points, 402 off the school record of 1,600 by current assistant coach Mark Heidersbach. He averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He has been ranked as high as the sixth-best player in Illinois in the 2021 class by some recruiting websites.
D'Amico was named the Player of the Decade for the Dons. He joined Quinton Chievous (2011, Tennessee/Hampton), Matt Mooney (2013, Air Force/South Dakota/Texas Tech), Joe Mooney (2015, UC Davis) and current teammate Anthony Sayles, one of the top unsigned seniors in the state, on the school's all-decade team. Sayles, a point guard for the basketball team and the quarterback for the football team, has been offered Division I offers in both sports.
D'Amico is one of three players in the Salukis' 2021 class, joining Mundelein High School forward Scottie Ebube and guard Foster Wonders, the Upper Peninsula Player of the Year out of Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School.
No. 3 — Wednesday games: Evansville and Indiana State are off due to COVID-19 protocols, but you can still catch two games tonight on ESPN+ or the Marquee Sports Network. Loyola is at Valparaiso tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, and Bradley is at Illinois State at 8 on Marquee and/or ESPN3.
No. 4 — Speaking of Marquee: The new Chicago Cubs network picked up two SIU games on Wednesday, the Feb. 17 home game against Missouri State and the Feb. 21 home game against Valparaiso.
Monday's game at Indiana State is scheduled to air on ESPN+, and Tuesday's game will air on either ESPN+ or ESPN3. The Salukis then play Northern Iowa Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. on MVC-TV and Sunday, Jan. 31, on either ESPN2 or ESPNU at 5.
No. 5 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
