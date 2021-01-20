Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valley coaches enjoying casual season, recruit D'Amico honored by Sun-Times, and Wednesday's schedule

Moser, who has the Ramblers (10-3, 5-1) tied with Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) for the most wins in the league, moved away from ties a bit last season, he said, but kept the suit jacket look. This year, with the opening, he's gone even more comfortable.

"I do feel a little more mobile and freeer," Moser said. "I think the masks help you with the officials, they really don't know what the hell you're saying to 'em, I think that's been nice, but, someone told me Porter's Jacket's Twitter account is going to go crazy if I don't go back."

Porter's Jacket (@PortersJacket) has 2,952 followers. It began in January 2015.

No. 2 — D'Amico honored by Chicago Sun-Times: SIU recruit Troy D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 senior forward at Niles Notre Dame High School near Chicago, was honored as the school's best player in the past 10 years on Monday by the Chicago Sun-Times.