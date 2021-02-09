Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valley flirting with 2 ranked teams, SIU from deep, and Evansville ups attendance

Saturday's game at the Knapp Center was picked up by ESPN2 and will start at 11 a.m. On Monday, ESPN picked up the Sunday game on Valentine's Day for ESPN2, and will start it at 2 p.m.

No. 2 — Salukis for 3: Led by Trent Brown and Lance Jones, SIU (9-7, 3-7) leads the MVC and ranks 14th nationally (out of 340 teams) in 3-point field goal percentage (39.3%) entering Wednesday's game. In the last three games, the Salukis have made 37 3-pointers, 15 against Northern Iowa, and 11 in both games at Bradley. SIU’s 15 3-pointers against UNI were the most for the program since 1998, and the Salukis followed that up by going 22 of 53 (41.5%) from behind the arc against Bradley.

Brown, the third-best 3-point shooter in the Valley by percentage, has connected on 32 of 72 this season (44.4%). Jones, the ninth-leading scorer in the MVC at 13.1 points per game (Marcus Domask hasn't competed in enough games to make the leaders list), is 32 of 75 behind the arc this season (42.7%). Both have had huge turnarounds as sophomores, as both shot under 30% from deep as true freshmen last season.

No. 3 — Penn, Krutwig up for national player of the year: Drake guard Roman Penn and Loyola center Cameron Krutwig are up for two national awards by collegeinsider.com.