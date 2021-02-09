Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valley flirting with 2 ranked teams, SIU from deep, and Evansville ups attendance

The Valley flirting with two nationally-ranked teams, SIU's numbers from deep, and Evansville hikes its available attendance, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $26 for an entire year until Feb. 28, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Flirting with two: Drake has to host Northern Iowa Wednesday first, but this weekend's series in Des Moines against No. 22 Loyola could go a long way to getting the MVC two teams in The Associated Press top 25 poll next week.
The Bulldogs (18-1, 9-1 MVC) fell out of The AP top 25 after falling at Valparaiso, 74-57, but get two chances to knock off a top 25 team this weekend. Loyola (17-3, 12-1) entered the national polls after its 10th straight win Sunday. The Valley hasn't had two teams in The AP poll since Northern Iowa and Wichita State made it during the 2014-15 season. They both finished in the top 12 of the RPI that season.
Loyola was 14th, and Drake was 32nd in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) on Monday.
Saturday's game at the Knapp Center was picked up by ESPN2 and will start at 11 a.m. On Monday, ESPN picked up the Sunday game on Valentine's Day for ESPN2, and will start it at 2 p.m.
No. 2 — Salukis for 3: Led by Trent Brown and Lance Jones, SIU (9-7, 3-7) leads the MVC and ranks 14th nationally (out of 340 teams) in 3-point field goal percentage (39.3%) entering Wednesday's game. In the last three games, the Salukis have made 37 3-pointers, 15 against Northern Iowa, and 11 in both games at Bradley. SIU’s 15 3-pointers against UNI were the most for the program since 1998, and the Salukis followed that up by going 22 of 53 (41.5%) from behind the arc against Bradley.
Brown, the third-best 3-point shooter in the Valley by percentage, has connected on 32 of 72 this season (44.4%). Jones, the ninth-leading scorer in the MVC at 13.1 points per game (Marcus Domask hasn't competed in enough games to make the leaders list), is 32 of 75 behind the arc this season (42.7%). Both have had huge turnarounds as sophomores, as both shot under 30% from deep as true freshmen last season.
No. 3 — Penn, Krutwig up for national player of the year: Drake guard Roman Penn and Loyola center Cameron Krutwig are up for two national awards by collegeinsider.com.
Both were named to the watch list for the Lute Olson award, which goes to the top player in the country, and the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in the nation. Penn leads the Valley in assists per game, at 5.5 per game, and is the league's 12th-leading scorer (12.7 points per game) entering this week. Krutwig, a former MVC Player of the Year, is tied for 10th in scoring (15.5 ppg.) and tied for eighth in rebounding (6.1 rpg.).
The Lou Henson Award watch list comes from players from the America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, and West Coast. Bradley forward Elijah Childs and Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley are also on the watch list for that award.
No. 4 — Evansville announces higher attendance: SIU has already played Evansville, but the Purple Aces are opening up the Ford Center to 25% capacity for its three remaining men's games, the school announced earlier this week.
Beginning Tuesday, previous season ticket holders will have exclusive access to purchase tickets to the final three home games (2/14 vs. Indiana State, 2/26-27 vs. Missouri State). Tickets may be purchased by calling the Carson Center Ticket Office at 812-488-2237 beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Seats must be purchased in socially distanced seating pods of two or four and the best available seats will be assigned at the time of purchase. All available tickets will be $15. Tickets will be available online at Tickermaster.com to the general public beginning Thursday morning, and will remain on sale until 25% of the Ford Center's capacity is reached.
No. 5 — MSU, Bradley just outside mid-major top 25: Loyola was third, and Drake was fourth in Monday's Collegeinsider.com mid-major top 25 poll, just behind No. 1 Gonzaga (18-0) and No. 2 Belmont (20-1).
MSU (11-5, 7-5), which hosts SIU Wednesday night, was 26th in the voting. Bradley received votes. SIU, which fell out of the top 25 poll earlier this year, did not receive any votes.
Bonus No. 6 — If you really want to go: There is inclement weather in the forecast all day Wednesday in the Springfield, Missouri area, but if you want to to JQH Arena and see the Salukis in person, this might be your last chance before the MVC Tournament. The Bears are selling tickets at missouristatebears.com for $10-$24. They are allowing up to 3,991 fans into the arena that seats 11,000.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to air on the MVC-TV Network.
Bonus No. 7 — Freshman power: Among MVC freshmen, guard Dalton Banks ranks second in assists (2.1 per game) and steals (1.1 per game). Starting center Kyler Filewich ranks sixth in scoring (6.5 ppg.) and second in rebounding (5.3 rpg.).
Bonus No. 8 — Look out: Lance Jones leads the MVC in steals per game (1.6/g). The last SIU player to lead the MVC in steals per game was now-head coach Bryan Mullins in 2008. There's more that goes into it, but Mullins was named the MVC Defensive Player of the Year that season, the first of two years he won it (he also won it in 2009).
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman