Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valparaiso eliminates nickname, defense on Mosley and where you can get Arch Madness tickets

Valparaiso University's athletic teams will no longer go by the Crusaders, SIU's defense on the league's leading scorer, and where you can get Arch Madness tickets, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — No longer Crusaders: Valparaiso University announced plans to retire its Crusader mascot on Thursday, beginning immediately, citing concerns about negative associations with the nickname and religious oppression, violence and hate groups. The school wants to be referred to as Valparaiso, "Valpo" and the "Brown and Gold," according to an email from the school's sports information office.
The school will no longer use the logo that has the Crusader holding a shield.
Colette Irwin-Knott, the school's interim president, announced the move Thursday. President-elect Jose Padilla will oversee a committee that will help come up with a new mascot in the next few months. It is not clear why the move came Thursday, in the middle of the school year with almost five months left.
The mascot's representation has been debated by students, faculty, alumni and staff for decades, according to the Northwest Indiana Times, which prompted some to form a task force last fall to address it. The task force received more than 7,000 responses to a survey sent to the campus community, alumni and friends of the university about the use of Crusaders.
"The task force determined the Crusader is not reflective of Valpo's mission to promote a welcoming and inclusive community," Irwin-Knott said.
Valparaiso became the Crusaders in 1942 after being known as the Uhlans for the previous decade.
No. 2 — Mosley scores 12 points, but needs 13 shots to get there: Mosley, Missouri State's super sophomore that entered this week leading the MVC in scoring at more than 21 points per game, had 12 points, a game-high eight rebounds and six turnovers in the Bears' 65-53 win over SIU Wednesday night.
Mosley went 6 of 13 from the field in 38 minutes, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Mosley also had two assists and two steals. It was his second lowest-scoring game of the season after he got eight in a loss to Loyola.
MSU had four players in double figures in the victory.
No. 3 — Showtime in Des Moines: Drake bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 80-59 win over Northern Iowa at the Knapp Center Wednesday night.
Tremell Murphy and Joseph Yesufu each scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (19-1, 10-1 MVC), who now host first-place Loyola (17-3, 12-1) on ESPN2 this weekend.
“I thought it was a good win for us tonight, the guys played well at both ends of the floor and were able to get back on the winning track tonight,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries.
The Bulldogs fell out of The AP top 25 after falling at Valparaiso, 74-57, but get two chances to knock off a top 25 team this weekend. Loyola (17-3, 12-1) entered the national polls after its 10th straight win Sunday. The Valley hasn't had two teams in the AP poll since Northern Iowa and Wichita State made it during the 2014-15 season. They both finished in the top 12 of the RPI that season.
Loyola plays at Drake Saturday at 11 a.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN2.
No. 4 — Loyola's Krutwig named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team: Loyola center Cameron Krutwig was one of 30 players nationwide named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team on Thursday. The 6-foot-9 center is one of only four players from non-Power 6 conferences, and is one of five centers, named to the team. He was the only player from the Valley honored.
One of only four players in the storied history of the MVC to amass 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists in his career, Krutwig, a two-time first team All-MVC selection, is putting up 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season. The Ramblers are off to their best start since 1965-66 (18-2). He is in elite company with that group of Valley players to hit those statistical milestones, joining Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird and Hersey Hawkins.
Krutwig has 1,679 career points, 852 career rebounds and 337 assists. He is the one of only two Ramblers, joining Alfredrick Hughes (1981-85), to rank in the program's all-time top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.
No. 5 — Arch Madness tickets: SIU has a limited amount of all-session passes for the 2021 MVC Tournament in St. Louis, it announced Thursday. In compliance with the St. Louis Board of Health Department's guidelines, the event is planning on a seating capacity of 1,400 socially-distanced seats in the lower bowl of the Enterprise Center per session.
The SIU block of tickets are exclusively available for Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund members and season-ticket holders. The deadline to request all-session tickets is Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. The school may not be able to guarantee every request. The Salukis' section will be Sections 110-115 at a price of $200 per seat. They have 15 pods of four seats, six pods of three seats and 11 pods of two seats. Fans can submit a request form at SIUSalukis.com.
