Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valparaiso eliminates nickname, defense on Mosley and where you can get Arch Madness tickets

Tremell Murphy and Joseph Yesufu each scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (19-1, 10-1 MVC), who now host first-place Loyola (17-3, 12-1) on ESPN2 this weekend.

“I thought it was a good win for us tonight, the guys played well at both ends of the floor and were able to get back on the winning track tonight,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries.

The Bulldogs fell out of The AP top 25 after falling at Valparaiso, 74-57, but get two chances to knock off a top 25 team this weekend. Loyola (17-3, 12-1) entered the national polls after its 10th straight win Sunday. The Valley hasn't had two teams in the AP poll since Northern Iowa and Wichita State made it during the 2014-15 season. They both finished in the top 12 of the RPI that season.

Loyola plays at Drake Saturday at 11 a.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN2.

No. 4 — Loyola's Krutwig named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team: Loyola center Cameron Krutwig was one of 30 players nationwide named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team on Thursday. The 6-foot-9 center is one of only four players from non-Power 6 conferences, and is one of five centers, named to the team. He was the only player from the Valley honored.