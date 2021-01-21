Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valparaiso's Robinson opts out, UNI cancels Thursday game, and how you can bid for a Black Out Cancer jersey

"We were looking forward to playing both Thursday and Monday before returning to league play," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in a news release. "Unfortunately circumstances have changed, and we decided to cancel Thursday's game. Within the past 36 hours, we have had a couple of issues pop up that had an impact on the number of players we have available. We will monitor things over the next few days with the expectation of taking the court on Monday."

The Panthers (3-10, 2-6) aren't scheduled to play a league game until Saturday, Jan. 30, at SIU (7-3, 1-3).

No. 3 — Football and basketball: SIU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the 2021 spring schedules on Thursday, and the weekend of the MVC Tournament could be a busy one. The Saluki football team is scheduled to play at Youngstown State on the same day as the semifinals of the Valley Tournament, March 6, which are typically at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.

With COVID-19, the tournament will have to have more time in between games this year.