Saluki Basketball 5@5: Valparaiso's Robinson opts out, UNI cancels Thursday game, and how you can bid for a Black Out Cancer jersey

Valparaiso's Nick Robinson opts out, Northern Iowa cancels Thursday's game, and how you can bid for a Black Out Cancer jersey, all in today's late but great Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Robinson opts out: Valparaiso guard Nick Robinson has decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season, the school announced Thursday. The senior hasn't played for the Crusaders since competing for 29 minutes off the bench in their 71-57 loss to Toledo on Dec. 19, 2020. He scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in that loss.
Robinson is Valparaiso's third-leading scorer, averaging 9.1 points per game, and is second on the team in steals, with 12. He shot 48% from the field and 81.8% at the free-throw line in eight games this season. The Crusaders (3-9, 0-3 MVC) lost big at home to Loyola Wednesday, and look for their first league win Saturday at Illinois State (5 p.m., Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3).
No. 2 — UNI cancels Thursday night game: Northern Iowa canceled Thursday night's scheduled game against Cornell early Thursday morning, but hopes to play Coe College Monday night.
"We were looking forward to playing both Thursday and Monday before returning to league play," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in a news release. "Unfortunately circumstances have changed, and we decided to cancel Thursday's game. Within the past 36 hours, we have had a couple of issues pop up that had an impact on the number of players we have available. We will monitor things over the next few days with the expectation of taking the court on Monday."
The Panthers (3-10, 2-6) aren't scheduled to play a league game until Saturday, Jan. 30, at SIU (7-3, 1-3).
No. 3 — Football and basketball: SIU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the 2021 spring schedules on Thursday, and the weekend of the MVC Tournament could be a busy one. The Saluki football team is scheduled to play at Youngstown State on the same day as the semifinals of the Valley Tournament, March 6, which are typically at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.
With COVID-19, the tournament will have to have more time in between games this year.
No. 4 — Wednesday night upset: Hours after Loyola blew out Valparaiso on the road, 75-39, Illinois State stunned Bradley 71-56 in Normal for the Redbirds' second MVC win of the season. D.J. Horne scored 23 points to lead all scorers, Josiah Strong had 14 and Antonio Reeves added 11 for Illinois State (5-8, 2-5). Elijah Childs scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Braves (9-5, 3-2), who got outscored 41-25 in the second half.
No. 5 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
