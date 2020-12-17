Saluki Basketball 5@5: Walt Frazier and Phil Jackson back in the day, MSU wins, and Drake finds another date with South Dakota

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, we take a look back at the big names from the last time North Dakota and SIU met on the hardwood, Missouri State's opening night and a new date for Drake and South Dakota.

No. 1 — Walt, Phil, the Salukis and UND: SIU led the series against North Dakota 3-1 entering Thursday's early 1 p.m. game. Some big names have played in the series, as the Salukis and UND played in back-to-back College Division Final Fours in 1965 and 1966. SIU won both games because it had Walt Frazier, who led the 1967 team to the NIT championship with Dick Garrett, but North Dakota featured a lanky forward named Phil Jackson.

Jackson, of course, won two championships with New York Knicks as a player (1970 and 1973) and helped the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships (two three-peats) and won five more with the Los Angeles Lakers.