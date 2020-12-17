Saluki Basketball 5@5: Walt Frazier and Phil Jackson back in the day, MSU wins, and Drake finds another date with South Dakota
In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, we take a look back at the big names from the last time North Dakota and SIU met on the hardwood, Missouri State's opening night and a new date for Drake and South Dakota.
No. 1 — Walt, Phil, the Salukis and UND: SIU led the series against North Dakota 3-1 entering Thursday's early 1 p.m. game. Some big names have played in the series, as the Salukis and UND played in back-to-back College Division Final Fours in 1965 and 1966. SIU won both games because it had Walt Frazier, who led the 1967 team to the NIT championship with Dick Garrett, but North Dakota featured a lanky forward named Phil Jackson.
Jackson, of course, won two championships with New York Knicks as a player (1970 and 1973) and helped the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships (two three-peats) and won five more with the Los Angeles Lakers.
SIU's 1965 squad beat Concordia and Central Michigan in Carbondale in the NCAA Tournament and then went to Evansville, Indiana, where it beat Washington, Missouri, UND (the media guide incorrectly says North Dakota State), and lost to Jerry Sloan and Evansville 85-82 in overtime in the championship. The Salukis finished 20-6.
No. 2 — Bears win season opener: Missouri State became the last MVC team to play Wednesday, beating non-Division I William Jewell 73-64. Forward Gaige Prim scored 20 points and added eight assists and six boards for the Bears. Ja'Monta Black had 16 points and eight rebounds, Isiaih Mosley had 13, and Jared Ridder scored 10 in his first start since the 2018-19 season.
MSU played without guard Demarcus Sharp, a first team NJCAA All-American who was his conference's offensive and defensive player of the year last season.
No. 3 — New legislation could allow athletes compensation: For the first time in more than 30 years, the Supreme Court will hear a case involving the NCAA and the definition of a student-athlete, according to The Associated Press.
The high court will review a court decision from an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA that removed caps on compensation that major college football and basketball players can receive sometime next year. A decision is expected before the end of June. The Supreme Court last heard a case involving the NCAA in 1984, when it was involved in a dispute with the University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents over broadcasting rights. The ruling changed how college football could be broadcast nationally, setting the stage for billion-dollar media rights deals and conference realignment.
The NCAA is already in the process of reforming its name, image and likeness (NIL) policy so that athletes can profit from paid endorsement and sponsorship deals, but the association wants a federal law that would supersede state laws and would provide uniform rules for NIL compensation.
No. 4 — Drake, South Dakota reschedule for Friday: Drake (6-0) and South Dakota (1-5) were supposed to play Wednesday in Vermillion, South Dakota, but have rescheduled for Friday night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. The two teams met earlier this season in Manhattan, Kansas, with the Bulldogs winning 69-53 Nov. 27.
No. 5 — Two other games tonight: Valparaiso (2-4) and Bradley (4-2) are also in action Thursday.
Purdue-Northwest is at Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m., and Jackson State is at Bradley at 7 on ESPN3. Both teams are in action Saturday, too, as the Crusaders take on Toledo on the road and the Braves host Miami (Ohio) and former Saluki assistant coach Jack Owens at 7 in a game that will air on Marquee Sports Network and ESPN3.
