Saluki Basketball 5@5: Weekend sweeps and Butler does Salukis a favor

No. 2 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.

To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.

No. 3 — Nightcaps are even: Through the first three weekends of MVC play, teams have split the second game of their doubleheader series 7-7.

Home teams are 10-4 in the opening game of the weekend series, according to data from the Valley, and are scoring 3.714 more points in the second game so far.

Visitors are barely scoring any more in the second game, according to the data, 0.143 points more than the first game.

This weekend is complicated by six teams scheduled to play on Wednesday.