Saluki Basketball 5@5: Weekend sweeps and Butler does Salukis a favor

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, a look at the three weekend sweeps and how home teams are faring in the second game of those doubleheaders.
No. 1 — Six for six: Bradley, Indiana State and Loyola finished off two-game sweeps on Sunday, and Missouri State picked up another victory over the weekend.
The Braves (9-4, 3-1 MVC) beat Evansville 86-55, its largest Valley win in 21 years, on Sunday and reached the NCAA requirement for the postseason (13 games). The Sycamores (6-7, 3-5) swept Illinois State (4-8, 1-5) in Normal, and the Ramblers (10-3, 5-1) blew out Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6) twice in Chicago to remain one loss behind undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0) in the standings. Loyola beat the Panthers 72-57 Saturday and by 42 points on Sunday on ESPN, 88-46.
Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) beat Division II Missouri S&T 94-49 behind Isiaih Mosley's 22 points, his eighth straight game with 20 or more, and Jared Ridder's career-high 23. The Bears have won five straight and don't have another game until Jan. 26 against Drake.
No. 2 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 3 — Nightcaps are even: Through the first three weekends of MVC play, teams have split the second game of their doubleheader series 7-7.
Home teams are 10-4 in the opening game of the weekend series, according to data from the Valley, and are scoring 3.714 more points in the second game so far.
Visitors are barely scoring any more in the second game, according to the data, 0.143 points more than the first game.
This weekend is complicated by six teams scheduled to play on Wednesday.
No. 4 — Mid-week matinees: As part of playing your travel partner home-and-away this season, there are three games on the docket for Wednesday. Evansville is at Indiana State at 6 p.m., Loyola is at Valparaiso at 6, and Bradley plays the first of two games against Interstate 74 rival Illinois State at 8 p.m. in Normal.
Valparaiso (3-8, 0-2) hasn't played since losing 77-58 at DePaul in a non-conference game Saturday that was scheduled after the Crusaders' series at SIU was postponed. Valparaiso hasn't played a Valley opponent since losing at home to Missouri State Jan. 9 and 10.
No. 5 — Take that, Creighton: Butler (4-7, 3-5 Big East Conference), which SIU beat earlier this season on the road, defeated eighth-ranked Creighton (10-3, 6-2) Saturday 70-66 in overtime.
Point guard Aaron Thompson, who didn't play against the Salukis, scored 17 points and helped the Bulldogs come back from 13 down. Thompson found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime, and played shutdown defense late. It was the Bluejays' second loss in conference play this season.
