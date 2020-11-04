Saluki Basketball | A closer look at the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic field

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team might feel a bit out of place at the nine-team Louisville bubble event later this month.

The Salukis went 16-16 last season under Bryan Mullins in his first year as the head coach of his alma mater. Every other team in the field won at least 19 games, and seven won 20 or more, but SIU will fit in with its nine newcomers. Louisville, which lost all five starters from last season's 24-7 squad, has 10 newcomers, including two of the top graduate transfers in the country. The Salukis' other two opponents between Nov. 25-29, Prairie View A&M and Winthrop, have a combined 16 newcomers.

Prairie View, a SWAC school located about 47 miles northwest of Houston, returns one starter from last season's league champs and has 12 newcomers. The Panthers' 17-man roster features four seniors/graduate transfers and 11 juniors. Winthrop, which the Salukis played for the first time during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons (SIU won at Winthrop but lost at home), is one of the most experienced teams in the event with three returning starters. Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr., a 6-foot-9, 275-pound sophomore from Winthrop's home, Rock Hill, South Carolina, averaged 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big South Conference Freshman of the Year.