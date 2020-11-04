Saluki Basketball | A closer look at the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic field

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team might feel a bit out of place at the nine-team Louisville bubble event later this month.
The Salukis went 16-16 last season under Bryan Mullins in his first year as the head coach of his alma mater. Every other team in the field won at least 19 games, and seven won 20 or more, but SIU will fit in with its nine newcomers. Louisville, which lost all five starters from last season's 24-7 squad, has 10 newcomers, including two of the top graduate transfers in the country. The Salukis' other two opponents between Nov. 25-29, Prairie View A&M and Winthrop, have a combined 16 newcomers.
Prairie View, a SWAC school located about 47 miles northwest of Houston, returns one starter from last season's league champs and has 12 newcomers. The Panthers' 17-man roster features four seniors/graduate transfers and 11 juniors. Winthrop, which the Salukis played for the first time during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons (SIU won at Winthrop but lost at home), is one of the most experienced teams in the event with three returning starters. Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr., a 6-foot-9, 275-pound sophomore from Winthrop's home, Rock Hill, South Carolina, averaged 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big South Conference Freshman of the Year.
SIU will play Louisville Nov. 25 and Prairie View A&M Nov. 27 at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, which includes eight of the nine teams schedule to compete in the bubble-type atmosphere. Western Kentucky is not part of the MTE, but will play three games at the Yum! Center between Nov. 25-Dec. 4. The Salukis' game against Winthrop Nov. 29 is not part of the MTE.
Here is a closer look at SIU's three opponents in Louisville:
Louisville Cardinals (24-7 2019-20, 15-5 ACC, second place)
Coach: Chris Mack (44-21 at UL, 259-118 overall)
Returning starters: None
Key players: 6-11 F/C Malik Williams (8.5 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 49.7 FG); 6-5 G David Johnson (6.3 ppg., 2.8 rpg.); 6-1 G Carlik Jones (20 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 5.5 apg. at Radford, 2020 Big South Conference Player of the Year); 6-4 G Charles Minlend (14.5 ppg., 4.7 rpg. at San Francisco last season), 6-8 F J.J. Traynor (94th on Rivals.com's top 150 in 2020); 6-11 C Gabe Wiznitzer (117th on Rivals.com's top 150); 6-5 G/F Dre Davis (122nd on Rivals.com's top 150).
Notes: Saluki fans will remember Minlend, a high-scoring guard for the Dons who was second team all-conference in the West Coast Conference. ... Jones was ranked the best graduate transfer in the country by ESPN.com earlier this year. ... The Cardinals finished the season eighth in the nation in the NET, 13th in the final USA Today top-25 poll and 14th in the final Associated Press poll, but will likely start outside the top 25 this season. Last season's leading scorer, Jordan Nwora, and center Steven Enoch could both be drafted later this month. ... SIU is 2-5 against Louisville. The Cardinals were 18th in the country the last time the two teams played, in 2017, and the Salukis scored 42 points, tied for the eight-fewest in a game in school history since 1950.
Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-13 2019-20, 14-4 SWAC, won league championship)
Coach: Byron Smith (75-71 at PVAM, 75-71 overall)
Returning starters: 6-8 F Lenell Henry (4.8 ppg., 4.9 rpg.)
Other key players: 6-2 G Faite Williams (4.9 ppg., 3.1 rpg.); 6-3 G Jock Hughes (transfer from Stephen F. Austin that sat out last season); 6-7 G D'Rell Roberts (11.6 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 2.8 apg. at Kilgore Community College last season); 6-1 G Damari Parris (graduate transfer from Eastern Michigan); 6-6 G Dajour Joseph (transfer from New Mexico State); 6-10 C Chandler Oriahki (transfer from Tyler Junior College)
Notes: The Panthers are largely rebuilding from their SWAC championship squad last season that did not get to compete in the league tournament because of the coronavirus. Prairie View landed Nebraska transfer Cam Mack, a 6-2 point guard that started 25 of 28 games last season, and 6-3 guard Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. from Western Kentucky. If both receive waivers, and the NCAA has been giving them out like candy during this strange year, the Panthers could be pretty tough in Louisville. ... Prairie View was seventh in the nation in turnovers forced last season (17.7 per game) and ranked in the top 30 in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 29.8% from behind the arc.
Winthrop Eagles (24-10 2019-20, 15-3 Big South, tied for first place, won league tournament)
Coach: Pat Kelsey (163-93 at WU, 163-93 overall)
Returning starters: 6-9 F D.J. Burns Jr. (11.9 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 23 blocks, Big South Freshman of the Year); 6-7 G Chandler Vaudrin (9.3 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 45 steals, 191 assists, 88 turnovers); 6-4 G Michael Anumba (6.8 ppg., 4 rpg., 52.8 FG, 42.6 3PT)
Other key players: 6-7 F Chase Claxton (6.9 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 77.3 FG); 6-2 G Kyle Zunic (5.5 ppg., 3 rpg., 60 assists, 31 turnovers); 5-8 G Russell Jones Jr. (7.3 ppg., 2.2 rpg.)
Notes: Winthrop can get up and down. The Eagles averaged 81.3 points per game last season, fifth-best in NCAA Division I, because they like to shoot the 3. WU made 87 more 3-pointers than its opponents last season (322-235). Northern Iowa and Valparaiso led the Valley last season with 287 3-pointers. ... The Eagles outrebounded their opponents by an average of 7.7 per game, eighth-best in the country. ... WU returns 11 players that competed in at least one game last season. Adonis Arms, a 6-6 junior guard from Division II Northwest Nazarene, was the 2019 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He sat out last season. The Eagles also added 6-7 forward Kelton Talford from nearby Great Falls, South Carolina. Talford helped Great Falls High School win the 2020 Class 1A state championship.
