Saluki Basketball addition could spark Cross family reunion

CARBONDALE — Dan Cross used to run a popular summer basketball camp in his hometown, but admitted he hasn't been back to Carbondale in almost eight years.

The former Carbondale High School star took the University of Florida to the 1994 Final Four and is in the Gators' Hall of Fame. Three of his four siblings live near him in the Orlando area, former Saluki Josh Cross, Leinad and his sister, Catherine, as well as his parents, Dan Sr. and Marjorie. Dan Cross runs the All Fundamentals basketball camp in Florida now, but after nephew Chris Cross agreed to walk on to the SIU men's basketball team for the 2020-21 season, he may be coming back to his roots this winter.

"I'm excited that this gives me a reason to come back to Carbondale and support SIU, and support Chris," Dan said.

Family is one reason Chris Cross, 18, ended up with the Salukis. Chris, who was born in Carbondale, used to visit Carbondale on holidays to see his grandparents when they lived here. His father, Joe, who played basketball at FIU and Illinois, worked in SIU's academic office while earning a master's degree in education. That opened the door to a legacy scholarship at SIU, and Chris was able to secure an academic scholarship, as well, reducing his costs for the upcoming season to almost nothing, he said.