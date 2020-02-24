Saluki Basketball 5@5: Benson battles foul trouble and SIU hunts for historic victory

Barret Benson battles foul trouble, SIU hunts for historic victory and the latest NET ratings, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Three fouls in three minutes: Benson had no fouls and 10 points in SIU's 34-point first half at Northern Iowa Sunday, but had to take a quick seat in the second half. The 6-foot-10 graduate center was called for three fouls in less than three minutes, opening the door to a 20-0 Panthers run that put them firmly control at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
When Benson went out with 17:22 to play, the Salukis were leading the Panthers 39-31. UNI forward Austin Phyfe scored two quick points against Stevan Jeremic and had an assist on Isaiah Brown's 3-pointer that put the Panthers up 40-39 at the 14:58 mark.
"Those three quick fouls within three minutes, obviously, threw us off a little bit and threw him off a little bit," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "That really hurt us. We were playing well to start the second half again, and he got some fouls right away, again, and that kind of took him out of rhythm. We tried to go inside to him later in the half, and they did a good job of sending two at him."
Phyfe scored 17 points to go with 18 rebounds, 11 of which came off the offensive glass. Benson finished the game with 11 points.
"It's frustrating, but it's another step in our process," Benson said. "We'll learn from this one and continue to get better."
No. 2 — Latest NET: Good news! You can stop watching the scores to see if SIU is out of the woods to finish in the top six of the MVC. The Salukis (16-13, 10-6 MVC) could finish tied for seventh place with Drake (18-11, 8-8) if they lose against Indiana State and at Missouri State and the Bulldogs win out, but they would win any tiebreaker because they swept them during the regular season. Missouri State and Valparaiso play each other Tuesday night, and the loser is likely to play in the opening rounds of the MVC Tournament next month in St. Louis.
SIU's NET rose to 139 Monday, up five spots. Northern Iowa has the top NET in the Valley, 46, followed by Loyola (98), Bradley (106), the Sycamores (110), Missouri State (122) and Valparaiso (134). Drake (165), Illinois State (206) and Evansville (254) round it out.
No. 3 — Still going for history: No team in MVC history since the preseason poll started has been picked last and finished first or second in the league race. The Salukis will need some help, but they enter the final week of the regular season tied with Bradley for third, a game back of second-place Loyola and two back of league-leading Northern Iowa. No team picked last has ever won 11 or more conference games, either, and SIU has to more chances to pick up that historic win.
Drake tied for third in 2018 after it was picked last, and won 10 conference games.
No. 4 — Home cookin': Entering last week, MVC home teams had won 74.4% of their home conference games, after winning 90.2% of their non-conference games. That 74.4% winning percentage at home is the best in league history since at least 1996-97, and it was the best in the NCAA up to that point.
MAAC teams were second at 70.2% (59-25), followed by the Big Ten (69.4%, 75-33), the Ivy League (67.5%, 27-13) and the Pac 12 (67.4%, 58-28). MVC teams were a combined 58-20 at home entering last week. SIU had three of those 20 road wins.
No. 5 — No love for Mullins: Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson has his team a step away from winning the MVC outright, and has been named one of 15 coaches for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List.
Jacobson has led the Panthers to four NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2010. Jacobson has also been named MVC Coach of the Year three separate times (2009, 2010 and 2015).
The Panthers are 23-5 so far this season with a 12-4 record in conference play. UNI was picked to finish third in league play in the preseason poll and are currently tied for the top spot. The Panthers' non-conference slate includes wins over Old Dominion, South Carolina and No. 19 Colorado, but they also lost to ninth-place Illinois State on the road, at SIU and at Indiana State.
Mullins, who has the Salukis two games out of first with three to play after getting picked last in the preseason poll, was not on the watch list. SIU has 11 newcomers, 10 of which are eligible this season, and is competing without two key players, senior guard Aaron Cook, the team's leading scorer, and backup post Sekou Dembele, who were both lost to season-ending injuries.
Illinois' Brad Underwood, Baylor's Scott Drew, San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Dayton's Anthony Grant and Creighton's Greg McDermott are among those on the watch list.
