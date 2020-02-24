Saluki Basketball 5@5: Benson battles foul trouble and SIU hunts for historic victory

Barret Benson battles foul trouble, SIU hunts for historic victory and the latest NET ratings, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Three fouls in three minutes: Benson had no fouls and 10 points in SIU's 34-point first half at Northern Iowa Sunday, but had to take a quick seat in the second half. The 6-foot-10 graduate center was called for three fouls in less than three minutes, opening the door to a 20-0 Panthers run that put them firmly control at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

When Benson went out with 17:22 to play, the Salukis were leading the Panthers 39-31. UNI forward Austin Phyfe scored two quick points against Stevan Jeremic and had an assist on Isaiah Brown's 3-pointer that put the Panthers up 40-39 at the 14:58 mark.