Saluki Basketball | D'Avanzo plans to run it back next season

"I would say it definitely did take some time to gain some confidence at this level," he said. "I think just playing each game, and learning each and every game helped me to do that, and really just showed that I could play at this level, and kept growing my confidence level each game, really."

D'Avanzo started 20 of 26 games and went over the 1,000-point mark for his career this past season. He split some time with 6-9 freshman center Kyler Filewich, but also played with him in the last quarter of the season, when SIU was without forward Marcus Domask. Domask, the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, started the first 10 games but suffered a stress reaction injury in his left foot. He didn't play after the Drake series in early 2021.

Domask, who is still recovering from his injury but is hopeful he'll be ready by next season, was encouraged by Filewich and D'Avanzo's development in their first Division I seasons.