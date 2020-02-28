Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask within striking distance of freshman record, and the MVC race's final day

Marcus Domask gets within striking distance of Kent Williams' conference freshman scoring record, and the Missouri Valley Conference's final race day, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the MVC, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan and get the best Salukis coverage around, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454. Digital-only subscriptions start at just $9.99 a month ($5 a month for students or teachers). There is always more online!
No. 1 — Still within striking distance: With eight points in Wednesday's loss to Indiana State, Domask's season point total moved to 424. It is the second-most points by a freshman in SIU history since the Salukis joined the MVC, behind Kent Williams' 440 points in 33 games during the 1999-2000 season. Charlie "Chico" Vaughn holds the SIU record for most points by a freshman with 620 in 1958-59.
Doug McDermott, a former forward at Creighton, who is ninth in MVC history in scoring, has the league's freshman scoring record with 581 points in 2010-11. Domask's 424 points rank 16th in MVC history, four points behind former Drake guard Rayvonte Rice four 15th place and six points from passing Indiana State's Eddie Bird (429 in 1987-88).
Domask's one rebound against the Sycamores moved him past Stetson Hairston for seventh place in SIU history for a freshman. Domask has 162 rebounds with at least two games left, Saturday at Missouri State and at least one game at the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. Domask's 76 assists are fifth-most in SIU history for freshmen, behind Hairston's 81 in 2001-02. Hairston played 36 games that season, as the Salukis made the Sweet 16.
No. 2 — Down to the wire: Northern Iowa is almost assured of winning the regular-season championship, as it sits a game ahead of Loyola and owns the second tiebreaker, higher NET ranking, but seven of the 10 seeds appear to be up for grabs entering the final day Saturday.
In fact, of 32 possible win-loss combinations, the NET would be used to break ties in 30 of those scenarios, according to a news release from the Valley. After head-to-head, the second tiebreaker is NET ranking as of Sunday morning, the day after the regular season ends. Evansville is assured of the No. 10 seed, and Illinois State is assured of the No. 9 seed. Drake and Missouri State are both 8-9 in conference play entering the final day, and are currently seventh and eighth, respectively. Drake sold out its regular-season finale, but hosts the Panthers, and Missouri State hosts SIU Saturday.
The Salukis (16-14, 10-7 MVC) could finish fourth, fifth or sixth, depending on what happens.
No. 3 — Welcome back: Next week's MVC Tournament will be the 30th straight in St. Louis, and the 26th straight year at the Enterprise Center (formerly known as the Kiel Center, Savvis Center and Scottrade Center). Arch Madness in the Gateway City is the second-longest Division I men's college basketball tournament in the same city, behind the Big East's 41-year run in New York City (including 2020). SIU has won the MVC Tournament four times since it moved to St. Louis in 1991, and three of them came in three straight years, from 1993-95.
You have free articles remaining.
The Salukis last won the event in 2006, when current coach Bryan Mullins was a freshman point guard. SIU beat Bradley 59-46 in the title game.
Here is a list of the longest-running NCAA neutral-site conference tournaments in the same city:
Big East - New York 41
MISSOURI VALLEY - St. Louis 30
Mid-American - Cleveland 21
Big West – Anaheim 20
Mountain West - Las Vegas 14
No. 4 — Free Arch Madness tickets for SIU students: SIU Athletics is offering free vouchers for SIU students for the MVC Tournament in St. Louis, but the vouchers must be picked up before Tuesday at 5 p.m. The vouchers, which can be picked up with a valid ID at Room 127 in Lingle Hall between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., are good for the entire tournament. There is a limit to one per student.
The Salukis will open Arch Madness against an opponent yet to be determined next Friday in the quarterfinals.
No. 5 — Programming note: Today is the final edition of the Saluki Basketball 5@5. Thank you for tuning in every day Monday through Friday during the men's basketball season. We'll do it again next season.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman