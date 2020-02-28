Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask within striking distance of freshman record, and the MVC race's final day

No. 2 — Down to the wire: Northern Iowa is almost assured of winning the regular-season championship, as it sits a game ahead of Loyola and owns the second tiebreaker, higher NET ranking, but seven of the 10 seeds appear to be up for grabs entering the final day Saturday.

In fact, of 32 possible win-loss combinations, the NET would be used to break ties in 30 of those scenarios, according to a news release from the Valley. After head-to-head, the second tiebreaker is NET ranking as of Sunday morning, the day after the regular season ends. Evansville is assured of the No. 10 seed, and Illinois State is assured of the No. 9 seed. Drake and Missouri State are both 8-9 in conference play entering the final day, and are currently seventh and eighth, respectively. Drake sold out its regular-season finale, but hosts the Panthers, and Missouri State hosts SIU Saturday.

The Salukis (16-14, 10-7 MVC) could finish fourth, fifth or sixth, depending on what happens.