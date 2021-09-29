Saluki Basketball Golf Scramble coming up Oct. 8

CARBONDALE — There are still spots available for the Saluki Basketball Golf Scramble on Oct. 8 at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

The scramble has a morning shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. and an afternoon shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $175 for an individual ($75 is tax-deductible) or $1,000 for a six-some (400 is tax-deductible), and includes greens fees, cart, lunch and an entry gift. Fans can register at siuf.org/events or send checks to Southern Illinois University, Bryce Williams, 1490 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901-6620. Please make checks out to SIU Foundation-Men's Basketball.