Saluki Basketball 5@5: Northern Iowa projected as 11 seed in latest Bracketology

Northern Iowa projected as an 11 seed in the latest Bracketology, and former Saluki Kyle Smithpeters has Logan rolling, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the MVC, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day this week. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan and get the best Salukis coverage around, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454. Digital-only subscriptions start at just $9.99 a month ($5 a month for students or teachers). There is always more online!

No. 1 — UNI the MVC's lone rep in NCAA Tournament bracket: Valley leader Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 MVC), which earned at least a share of the conference title with a win over Evansville Wednesday, is the lone MVC rep in the latest ESPN.com Bracketology. The Panthers are slated as an 11 seed in the Albany Regional, against sixth-seeded Ohio State. Third-seeded Seton Hall and 14th-seeded Hofstra are also in the Albany Regional.

Notably, Iowa (No. 6 seed), Utah State (11), Creighton (3) and New Mexico State (14) are slated to play in the St. Louis Regional, which will be held at the Enterprise Center in March. Creighton is a longtime former member of the MVC that now competes in the Big East. New Mexico State's athletic director, Mario Moccia, used to be SIU's athletic director.