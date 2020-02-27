Saluki Basketball 5@5: Northern Iowa projected as 11 seed in latest Bracketology

Northern Iowa projected as an 11 seed in the latest Bracketology, and former Saluki Kyle Smithpeters has Logan rolling, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — UNI the MVC's lone rep in NCAA Tournament bracket: Valley leader Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 MVC), which earned at least a share of the conference title with a win over Evansville Wednesday, is the lone MVC rep in the latest ESPN.com Bracketology. The Panthers are slated as an 11 seed in the Albany Regional, against sixth-seeded Ohio State. Third-seeded Seton Hall and 14th-seeded Hofstra are also in the Albany Regional.
Notably, Iowa (No. 6 seed), Utah State (11), Creighton (3) and New Mexico State (14) are slated to play in the St. Louis Regional, which will be held at the Enterprise Center in March. Creighton is a longtime former member of the MVC that now competes in the Big East. New Mexico State's athletic director, Mario Moccia, used to be SIU's athletic director.
No. 2 — Trees unveiling new logo: Indiana State announced Tuesday that it will unveil a new athletics logo on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at an official ceremony. University and athletic staff leaders are expected to speak at the ceremony.
Indiana State will be the third Valley school in the last three years to unveil a new logo. SIU and Evansville recently unveiled new athletic logos.
No. 3 — Smithpeters guides Logan to 18-0 GRAC run: Smithpeters, the longtime coach at John A. Logan College, led the Vols to their eighth straight win Wednesday night at Kaskaskia.
Logan (25-5) completed an 18-0 run through the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with a 91-54 victory. It was the Vols' fourth straight conference championship and sixth in the last seven years. The 11th-ranked team in the nation, Logan will be the top seed at the District 24 Tournament in Ina beginning Monday.
Tyler Smithpeters, Kyle's younger brother, was also a former Saluki guard and is an assistant coach. Tyler was named the MVC Sixth Man of the Year during his career here. Logan also features the top-ranked juco player in the country, Louisville signee Jay Scrubb.
No. 4 — Free Arch Madness tickets for SIU students: SIU Athletics is offering free vouchers for SIU students for the MVC Tournament in St. Louis, but the vouchers must be picked up before Tuesday at 5 p.m. The vouchers, which can be picked up with a valid ID at Room 127 in Lingle Hall between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are good for the entire tournament. There is a limit to one per student.
The Salukis will open Arch Madness against an opponent yet to be determined next Friday in the quarterfinals.
No. 5 — Programming note: The Saluki Basketball 5@5 will end on Friday, as we all get ready for the MVC Tournament. I appreciate your support during this endeavor, more than 1,000 readers have tuned in to this new trinket at times during this crazy Saluki season. I hope there is more to talk about, and there will, beginning Monday.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins and athletic director Liz Jarnigan are considering competing in the CBI or the CIT after this season, should the Salukis not win Arch Madness and automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Read more about it in Tuesday's edition.
