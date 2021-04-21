Saluki Basketball | Novsek, Walker join Simmons' staff at EIU

CARBONDALE — Former Saluki Doug Novsek and former SIU assistant coach Justin Walker are back in the Valley — the Ohio Valley.

Former Evansville coach Marty Simmons, who was hired as Eastern Illinois' new coach earlier this year, announced Novsek and Walker as his first two additions to his staff on Tuesday. Novsek, who was once a high school teammate of Simmons in Lawrenceville, will be the Panthers' associate head coach. Walker, who helped Barry Hinson and the Salukis for five seasons, was the head coach of Bloomington High School's boys team.

Novsek comes to EIU following two seasons on the staff at Idaho as associate head coach. Novsek brings more than 30 years of collegiate coaching experience with him to Charleston, including nine seasons at Nevada, where the Wolf Pack made five postseason appearances. Six players went on to the NBA.