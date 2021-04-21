Saluki Basketball | Novsek, Walker join Simmons' staff at EIU

CARBONDALE — Former Saluki Doug Novsek and former SIU assistant coach Justin Walker are back in the Valley — the Ohio Valley.
Former Evansville coach Marty Simmons, who was hired as Eastern Illinois' new coach earlier this year, announced Novsek and Walker as his first two additions to his staff on Tuesday. Novsek, who was once a high school teammate of Simmons in Lawrenceville, will be the Panthers' associate head coach. Walker, who helped Barry Hinson and the Salukis for five seasons, was the head coach of Bloomington High School's boys team.
Novsek comes to EIU following two seasons on the staff at Idaho as associate head coach. Novsek brings more than 30 years of collegiate coaching experience with him to Charleston, including nine seasons at Nevada, where the Wolf Pack made five postseason appearances. Six players went on to the NBA.
Prior to Idaho, Novsek spent one season as a quality control consultant at SIU after three seasons on Simmons' staff at Evansville, where the Purple Aces went 58-41 during their three-year stretch. The Aces reached the MVC Tournament title game in 2016, losing to Northern Iowa on a last-second shot. Novsek played for the Salukis from 1984-87. He is still the program's all-time 3-point shooting leader, sinking 47.3% for his career (87 of 184). He began his college coaching career at Indiana State. He then spent five seasons at Texas State, three at Illinois State and four at Nebraska before joining the Nevada staff.
Walker served one year as a graduate assistant at SIU, two years as the director of operations and two years as an assistant coach, recruiting current guard Lance Jones, among other players. Walker attended Carthage College in Wisconsin, earning the first of two bachelor's degrees. His second came from EIU in 2012.
EIU went 9-18 overall and 6-14 in the OVC last season.
• Wonders finishes second in Michigan Mr. Basketball voting, D'Amico, Ebube earn all-state honors: Saluki recruit Foster Wonders, the all-time leading scorer in Upper Peninsula history with 2,573 points, finished second in the Michigan Mr. Basketball voting. Wonders received 2,573 points in the voting, according to the Detroit Free-Press, behind winner Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Douglass High School's 2,889 points.
Brooks is headed to Michigan State next season. Wonders joined Troy D'Amico, a forward at Niles Notre Dame High School, and Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube in the Salukis' 2021 class. D'Amico and Ebube were named all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in Class 3A and 4A, respectively.
• Schedule update: SIU has six non-conference games, and is close to two more, according to Saluki coach Bryan Mullins.
SIU had to push two big games to this upcoming season, due to COVID-19, a road trip to San Francisco and a home game against Saint Louis. The Salukis also have three games at the Paradise Jam Nov. 19-22 at the University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center and a non-Division I at home as part of that multi-team event (MTE). That non-Division I game could come before Nov. 19 or after the tournament, which also includes Bradley, Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, Creighton, Duquesne and Northeastern.
SIU is also in talks to renew series with Southeast Missouri State, which is now led by former Saluki Brad Korn, and Murray State. SIU could return all five of its main starters from last season, and get sophomore forward Marcus Domask and junior forward J.D. Muila back from injuries. Domask, the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, missed all but 10 games in 2020-21 because of a foot injury. Muila, the 24th-ranked junior college player in the country according to jucorecruiting.com, missed the entire season with a torn meniscus.
