Saluki Basketball officially adds D'Amico, Ebube and Wonders

Ebube had 27 points and 15 rebounds in the championship-plus game of the 2018 Carbondale Holiday Tournament and was named MVP. His teammate, guard Conor Enright, the North Suburban Conference Player of the Year, signed with Drake Wednesday.

"(Ebube) comes from a great high school program with a great high school coach. He has toughness and physicality," Mullins said. "He never makes excuses on the court, and he wants to win. He has won every single year in high school and his AAU program. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this league. He's one of those post guys who knows how to score. He's very productive. He can make and maintain contact. He can duck in. As he continues to develop his body, the sky is the limit for him."

Wonders, a 6-5 guard at Iron Mountain High School in Michigan, had 12 other offers when he committed to the Salukis earlier this summer. A three-star prospect by 247 Sports, he is ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Michigan and was a first team all-state selection by The Associated Press as a junior. A two-time Upper Peninsula Mr. Basketball, he averaged 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Mountaineers are a combined 64-4 since Wonders joined the program. They lost in the state title game in 2019 and were 21-1 last season before it was cut short.