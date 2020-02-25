Saluki Basketball 5@5: Salukis guarding at record levels, Indiana State to unveil new logo, and a search for a historic win

Salukis guarding at record levels, Indiana State to unveil a new athletics logo, and a historic search for win No. 11, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Guarding at a new level: SIU's scoring defense, 60.9 points allowed per game, is ranked ninth in the country entering this week. The Salukis (16-13, 10-6 NVC) are on pace to finish with their best scoring defense since their last postseason club, 2007-08, which allowed 59.7 points per game.
SIU is also holding opponents to 42% from the field, third-best in the MVC, and giving up just 30% from the 3-point line. The Salukis' 3-point defense leads the conference and is on pace to be the best in school history.
SIU hosts Indiana State (16-11, 9-7) Wednesday. The Sycamores are seventh in the league in scoring (68.6 points per game). They beat the Salukis 68-56 in Terre Haute, Indiana, in both teams' league openers Dec. 30, 2019. SIU is last in the league in scoring (62.6 points per game), partly because of its pace. The Salukis' tempo, 64 possessions per 40 minutes according to KenPom.com, an analytics website that covers college basketball, is the second-slowest in the Valley. Only Loyola (63.5) plays slower, according to the website.
No. 2 — Trees unveiling new logo: Indiana State announced Tuesday that it will unveil a new athletics logo on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at an official ceremony. University and athletic staff leaders are expected to speak at the ceremony.
SIU and Evansville recently unveiled new athletic logos. Indiana State will be the third Valley school in the last three years to unveil a new logo.
No. 3 — Still going for history: No team in MVC history since the preseason poll started has been picked last and finished first or second in the league race. The Salukis will need some help, but they enter the final week of the regular season tied with Bradley for third, a game back of second-place Loyola and two back of league-leading Northern Iowa. No team picked last has ever won 11 or more conference games, either, and SIU has to more chances to pick up that historic win.
Drake tied for third in 2018 after it was picked last, and won 10 conference games.
No. 4 — Home cookin': Entering last week, MVC home teams had won 74.4% of their home conference games, after winning 90.2% of their non-conference games. That 74.4% winning percentage at home is the best in league history since at least 1996-97, and it was the best in the NCAA up to that point.
MAAC teams were second at 70.2% (59-25), followed by the Big Ten (69.4%, 75-33), the Ivy League (67.5%, 27-13) and the Pac 12 (67.4%, 58-28). MVC teams were a combined 58-20 at home entering last week. SIU had three of those 20 road wins.
No. 5 — Free Arch Madness tickets for SIU students: SIU Athletics is offering free vouchers for SIU students for the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. The vouchers, which can be picked up with a valid ID at Room 127 in Lingle Hall between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are good for the entire tournament. The Salukis will open Arch Madness against an opponent yet to be determined next Friday in the quarterfinals.
Each student can only get one voucher. Students must act before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
