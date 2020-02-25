Saluki Basketball 5@5: Salukis guarding at record levels, Indiana State to unveil new logo, and a search for a historic win

No. 2 — Trees unveiling new logo: Indiana State announced Tuesday that it will unveil a new athletics logo on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at an official ceremony. University and athletic staff leaders are expected to speak at the ceremony.

SIU and Evansville recently unveiled new athletic logos. Indiana State will be the third Valley school in the last three years to unveil a new logo.

No. 3 — Still going for history: No team in MVC history since the preseason poll started has been picked last and finished first or second in the league race. The Salukis will need some help, but they enter the final week of the regular season tied with Bradley for third, a game back of second-place Loyola and two back of league-leading Northern Iowa. No team picked last has ever won 11 or more conference games, either, and SIU has to more chances to pick up that historic win.

Drake tied for third in 2018 after it was picked last, and won 10 conference games.

No. 4 — Home cookin': Entering last week, MVC home teams had won 74.4% of their home conference games, after winning 90.2% of their non-conference games. That 74.4% winning percentage at home is the best in league history since at least 1996-97, and it was the best in the NCAA up to that point.