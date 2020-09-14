 Skip to main content
Saluki Basketball set to host golf outing in October
In this file photo from 2016, spectators watch the action from the shade of a tree along the 18th fairway during the Southern Illinois Open at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball program will host a golf scramble at Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion on October 9. The event will start at 1 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

"This event can provide a huge impact on our program moving forward," Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said. "This is a great way for us to safely connect with everyone who has been so supportive over the years."

The price is $150 for an individual or $900 for a sixsome. Entry fees include greens fees, cart, lunch and an entry gift. All proceeds go to the Saluki men's basketball program. There are sponsorship opportunities for as little as $100 and up.

Online registration is encouraged at SIUF.org/events. Information about mail-in registration is also available in the brochure linked at the top of the page.

