Saluki Basketball set to host golf outing in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball program will host a golf scramble at Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion on October 9. The event will start at 1 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

"This event can provide a huge impact on our program moving forward," Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said. "This is a great way for us to safely connect with everyone who has been so supportive over the years."

The price is $150 for an individual or $900 for a sixsome. Entry fees include greens fees, cart, lunch and an entry gift. All proceeds go to the Saluki men's basketball program. There are sponsorship opportunities for as little as $100 and up.

Online registration is encouraged at SIUF.org/events. Information about mail-in registration is also available in the brochure linked at the top of the page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0