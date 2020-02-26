Saluki Basketball 5@5: The race goes down to the wire, and Indiana State unveiling new logo

The race goes down to the final week and one MVC school to unveil new logo, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — The final week push: The bottom two places in the MVC are set, and only two games separate fifth-place Indiana State (16-11, 9-7 MVC) and sixth-place Valparaiso (16-14, 9-8). The Crusaders beat Missouri State (14-16, 8-9) Tuesday night without Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed the game with an illness, and may have pulled themselves out of the play-in games of next week's MVC Tournament in St. Louis.
Loyola (20-10, 12-5) kept its slim hopes of winning a third straight regular-season title alive with a win over Drake (18-12, 8-9) Tuesday night. The Ramblers have to win at Bradley Saturday and hope Northern Iowa falls at Drake to tie for the championship. Northern Iowa, which had a NET of 46 entering the week, would more than likely win the tiebreaker between the two, as they split during the regular season. Bradley (19-10, 10-6) and SIU (16-13, 10-6) are tied for third place entering Wednesday's games, the Braves at Illinois State and the Salukis hosting the Sycamores.
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing expects Saturday to have some drama, too, with the seeding at the league tournament.
"I've always said that it's as well-coached as any league in the country," Lansing said. "Not only are they recruiting high-caliber and highly-talented players, but they're building teams. These teams are put together. They're just not a compilation of talent.
"It looks like St. Louis is going to be pretty exciting."
The Valley has had eight different teams win or tie for the regular-season championship in the last 13 years. Drake and Loyola tied for it last year.
SIU can finish anywhere from second to sixth place.
No. 2 — Trees unveiling new logo: Indiana State announced Tuesday that it will unveil a new athletics logo on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at an official ceremony. University and athletic staff leaders are expected to speak at the ceremony.
Indiana State will be the third Valley school in the last three years to unveil a new logo. SIU and Evansville recently unveiled new athletic logos.
No. 3 — Going for 20: If Bradley wins either of its final two games, the MVC will have three 20-win teams at the league tournament for the first time in 10 years. It would be the 10th time in the 30 years Arch Madness has been in St. Louis.
Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4) and Loyola (20-10, 12-5) have already reached that goal. Drake (18-12, 8-9) can only get to 19 wins in the regular season, and that's if the Bulldogs upset Northern Iowa in Des Moines Saturday.
No. 4 — Free Arch Madness tickets for SIU students: SIU Athletics is offering free vouchers for SIU students for the MVC Tournament in St. Louis, but the vouchers must be picked up before Tuesday at 5 p.m. The vouchers, which can be picked up with a valid ID at Room 127 in Lingle Hall between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are good for the entire tournament. There is a limit to one per student.
The Salukis will open Arch Madness against an opponent yet to be determined next Friday in the quarterfinals.
No. 5 — Programming note: The Saluki Basketball 5@5 will end on Friday, as we all get ready for the MVC Tournament. I appreciate your support during this endeavor, more than 1,000 readers have tuned in to this new trinket at times during this crazy Saluki season. I hope there is more to talk about, and there will, beginning Monday.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins and athletic director Liz Jarnigan are considering competing in the CBI or the CIT after this season, should the Salukis not win Arch Madness and automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Read more about it in Tuesday's edition.
The MVC will release its all-conference teams on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., and the specialty award winners (except coach of the year and scholar-athlete of the year) at 2 p.m. that same day. The league's All-Bench Team and Most Improved Team are scheduled to be released Wednesday at 10 a.m. Thursday morning the league will announce its coach of the year at a luncheon in St. Louis. The Valley will announce its scholar-athlete of the year at 10 a.m. Thursday. The games begin at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.
