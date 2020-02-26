Saluki Basketball 5@5: The race goes down to the wire, and Indiana State unveiling new logo

Indiana State coach Greg Lansing expects Saturday to have some drama, too, with the seeding at the league tournament.

"I've always said that it's as well-coached as any league in the country," Lansing said. "Not only are they recruiting high-caliber and highly-talented players, but they're building teams. These teams are put together. They're just not a compilation of talent.

"It looks like St. Louis is going to be pretty exciting."

The Valley has had eight different teams win or tie for the regular-season championship in the last 13 years. Drake and Loyola tied for it last year.

SIU can finish anywhere from second to sixth place.

No. 2 — Trees unveiling new logo: Indiana State announced Tuesday that it will unveil a new athletics logo on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at an official ceremony. University and athletic staff leaders are expected to speak at the ceremony.

Indiana State will be the third Valley school in the last three years to unveil a new logo. SIU and Evansville recently unveiled new athletic logos.