Saluki Basketball workouts officially begin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's and women's basketball teams were cleared to begin workouts on the court Monday.

A new NCAA rule allowed the Salukis to move from voluntary workouts to required ones Monday. Teams can work on the court a maximum of four hours a week and with their strength and conditioning staffs up to eight hours a week all the way up to the first week of classes.

Second-year men's coach Bryan Mullins said he would concentrate on getting the team back in basketball shape before anything else. The Salukis return two starters off last season's 16-16 squad, as well as four others, but have to mix in seven newcomers (sophomore Steven Verplancken Jr. can practice but has to sit out this season after transferring).

"The biggest thing is getting these guys in shape, physically," Mullins said. "They haven't been in a weight program for four months. I think the basketball stuff will come. It's getting their bodies ready to be able to go through a two-hour practice at game speed and really hard individual workouts. Their muscles can't handle the work because they haven't been in a gym in so long."