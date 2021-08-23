Saluki Fan Fest set for Wednesday at Saluki Stadium

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics will host its 10th Saluki FanFest event on Wednesday night at Saluki Stadium from 7-8 p.m.

Parents can sign up their children (age 12 and under) for Brown Dawg's Kids Club and receive a free membership T-shirt. Fans can also mingle with SIU football, volleyball and soccer players and coaches during the event. Saluki cheerleaders, shakers, mascots and live Saluki dogs are also scheduled to be there for a variety of activites for the whole family. Admission is free.

Prairie Farms will serve free ice dream while supplies last.

Kids Club members will be entered into a drawing to a kid captain of the game at a Saluki football or men's basketball game. They will also receive a free ticket to the Nov. 6 game against Missouri State, when members are invited to help form the pre-game tunnel on the field. Members will also receive a free ticket to the Nov. 26 men's basketball game against Alcorn State, when they're invited to help form thepre-game tunnel.

— Saluki Media Services

