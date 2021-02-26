Saluki Football | 3 burning questions for No. 1 NDSU and SIU

CARBONDALE — When one door closes, another opens up.
SIU's football team was headed to North Dakota last weekend ranked in one of the two major preseason polls for the first time in years, with a senior quarterback and the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference from 2019. The spring season opener was supposed to be a Saluki show, a foot forward in trying to get the program back to the playoffs that it had so narrowly missed after the 2019 season.
Instead, SIU's suspect conditioning and lack of practice time showed. And the Fighting Hawks were ready to make an impression in their first Valley Football game. The Salukis turned it over five times, leading to 28 points for UND, in a 44-21 loss that dropped them out of the top 25. And what should arrive in that opportunity's place? A shot, at home, against the top-ranked team in the country that has won a staggering 39 games in a row.
"Last year we had to refocus and go get a road win at UMass," SIU coach Nick Hill said, referring to his team's 45-20 win at UMass after falling at nationally-ranked Southeast Missouri State in the first game of 2019. "This year we're going to have to refocus and get a win over the No. 1 team in the country, so, we look forward to that challenge."
SIU (1-1, 0-1 MVFC) and No. 1 North Dakota State (2-0, 1-0) square off at noon Saturday. The Bison have won eight straight against the Salukis and defeated Youngstown State in their spring opener Sunday. Here are three burning questions for the matchup at Saluki Stadium:
Can the Salukis keep the ball long enough to make a difference?
Time of possession has never really been that important to SIU, but it will be Saturday. NDSU has made a living out of wearing teams out, and with better weather, which allowed the Salukis to get out more than they've been able to the last two to three weeks, and another week of playing into shape, they should look a bit rejuvenated. The Bison certainly won't show any sympathy if they don't.
"They've done a really good job of becoming more physical on the offensive line," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "They use their tight ends. They're going to try to create leverage in their run game. I think on defense, they fly around. (Defensive coordinator Jason) Petrino does a great job with them. They gave us fits a year ago. They're very competitive. From special teams, they've always had athletes at Southern Illinois, so we're going to have to be prepared in all three phases."
NDSU hasn't quite looked like the No. 1 team in the country, even with quarterback Trey Lance in the fall, when it beat 11th-ranked Central Arkansas 39-28 in a close game. Lance, the Walter Payton Award winner last fall who left the team to pursue the NFL draft, has been replaced by Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland.
SIU starting quarterback Karé Lyles was questionnable for the game as of Monday with sore ribs, but Hill said his availability will likely come down to pain tolerance. The Salukis have a good offensive line, deep threats in Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir, and some dynamic running backs in Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. Even in last weekend's loss, Hill said the team learned a lot.
"You never want that (losing) feeling, but we got better," Hill said. "That was the most we had played yet. It wasn't like a normal training camp, where you had two-a-days, and long practices."
How do the Salukis make Noland uncomfortable?
The key for the SIU defense, other than simply getting off the field, will be challenging Noland. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards in a 25-7 win over Youngstown State in new coach Doug Phillips' first game with the Penguins.
SIU defensive end Anthony Knighton is still looking for his first sack of the spring. His 21.0 career sacks rank third all-time in school history, and his 36.5 career tackles for loss rank are tied for fifth. Jordan Berner and Chucky Sullivan give the Salukis other pass-rushing threats, and SIU's back seven may be as strong as its front four. NDSU rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns against the Penguins last week. The Salukis allowed 229 and two scores on the ground last week at UND.
If SIU can get a lead, and force NDSU to put the ball in the air more than it likes to, it could be to the Salukis' advantage.
Will the Bison give an inch?
One thing that makes NDSU successful is its somewhat simple formula. The Bison want to run the ball, eat the clock, and wear you down on defense. They don't blitz a lot, traditionally, preferring to rush four because they usually have good enough players to do so. NDSU had zero turnovers and one penalty in its first win of the MVFC season.
"The thing that I was most impressed with was how clean the game was," Entz said. "There was no sacks, one penalty, that was a PI. We tackled well, which is always a concern during your first game, and there were no turnovers, and I think that shows, regardless of the experience level, or the age group we had out there, our guys understand how to win football games."
SIU was just the opposite. Lyles lost two fumbles, one off a blind corner blitz, Williams lost one, and backup quarterback Nic Baker threw two interceptions. Williams had just been cleared for the game two days before, Hill said, because of an injury, and hadn't been hit at all during training camp, so he might look more like himself this weekend. The Salukis weren't able to tackle much during training camp, because practices were limited due to the frigid February weather.
The Salukis will have to play differently to stay in this one. But if they're able to pull off the upset, they'll jump back into the rankings, and be headed in the right direction toward a possible playoff berth.
