Saluki Football | 3 burning questions for No. 1 NDSU and SIU

Can the Salukis keep the ball long enough to make a difference?

Time of possession has never really been that important to SIU, but it will be Saturday. NDSU has made a living out of wearing teams out, and with better weather, which allowed the Salukis to get out more than they've been able to the last two to three weeks, and another week of playing into shape, they should look a bit rejuvenated. The Bison certainly won't show any sympathy if they don't.

"They've done a really good job of becoming more physical on the offensive line," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "They use their tight ends. They're going to try to create leverage in their run game. I think on defense, they fly around. (Defensive coordinator Jason) Petrino does a great job with them. They gave us fits a year ago. They're very competitive. From special teams, they've always had athletes at Southern Illinois, so we're going to have to be prepared in all three phases."

NDSU hasn't quite looked like the No. 1 team in the country, even with quarterback Trey Lance in the fall, when it beat 11th-ranked Central Arkansas 39-28 in a close game. Lance, the Walter Payton Award winner last fall who left the team to pursue the NFL draft, has been replaced by Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland.