Saluki Football | 3 things to watch for in No. 4 Northern Iowa/No. 10 SIU

CARBONDALE — One of the best rivalries in the Missouri Valley Football Conference returns to Saluki Stadium on Saturday, when fourth-ranked Northern Iowa takes on 10th-ranked SIU.

No one in league history has more conference titles than the Panthers (16), and the Salukis have shared three of their five Gateway/Valley Football titles with UNI (2003, 2005 and 2008). The two teams haven't played since 2017, when the Panthers came to Saluki Stadium and won 24-17. UNI has won four straight in the series that dates back to 1965, the longest streak for one team since the Panthers won sixth in a row between 1992-97.

Venues play a big part in the UNI-SIU series. UNI leads the overall series 20-16, but is just 5-12 in Carbondale. The Salukis are 4-14 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and that's with Dale Lennon leading them to two wins there between 2009-12. Saturday's game pits UNI's solid defense against one of the most efficient offenses in the country. Here are three things to watch for at Saturday's game:

No. 1 — Knighton chases SIU's sack record: Senior defensive end Anthony Knighton had his first sack of the 2020-21 season last weekend at Youngstown State, and enters Saturday's game 1.5 away from James Phillips' record of 23.5 set between 1977-80.