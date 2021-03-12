Saluki Football | 3 things to watch for in No. 4 Northern Iowa/No. 10 SIU

CARBONDALE — One of the best rivalries in the Missouri Valley Football Conference returns to Saluki Stadium on Saturday, when fourth-ranked Northern Iowa takes on 10th-ranked SIU.
No one in league history has more conference titles than the Panthers (16), and the Salukis have shared three of their five Gateway/Valley Football titles with UNI (2003, 2005 and 2008). The two teams haven't played since 2017, when the Panthers came to Saluki Stadium and won 24-17. UNI has won four straight in the series that dates back to 1965, the longest streak for one team since the Panthers won sixth in a row between 1992-97.
Venues play a big part in the UNI-SIU series. UNI leads the overall series 20-16, but is just 5-12 in Carbondale. The Salukis are 4-14 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and that's with Dale Lennon leading them to two wins there between 2009-12. Saturday's game pits UNI's solid defense against one of the most efficient offenses in the country. Here are three things to watch for at Saturday's game:
No. 1 — Knighton chases SIU's sack record: Senior defensive end Anthony Knighton had his first sack of the 2020-21 season last weekend at Youngstown State, and enters Saturday's game 1.5 away from James Phillips' record of 23.5 set between 1977-80.
Knighton, a 6-foot-4, 251-pound end from Florida, has 38.0 tackles for loss in 38 career games and the drive this season. Last week, he had a minor surgical procedure on his thumb, but returned to practice the next day and played against the Penguins.
"I think the story that needs to be told is Anthony had surgery last week. We gave him the defensive player of the game. We give out a 'Be A Man Award', and we gave that to him," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "It was just his relentless pursuit."
Knighton's 38.0 tackles for loss trail Bryan Archibald (1998-2001)'s school record by 10 (tackles for loss have only been calculated since 1983). Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1 MVFC) has had to shift around its offensive line, but has only allowed three sacks all year.
"He's been a leader for the younger guys. They watch him," Hill said. "He's never wasted a minute since he's been here."
No. 2 — Watson looking for more explosive plays: Shawn Watson, a former free safety here that became head coach from 1994-96, is now UNI's assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach. Watson helped produce 20 all-conference players with the Salukis, including tight end Damon Jones, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1997.
While UNI features the seventh-best total defense in the FCS, allowing 206 yards a game, the Panthers' offense has struggled to create explosive plays. Their longest touchdown drive this season was 57 yards in a 21-0 win at Youngstown State. UNI beat former-No. 15 Illinois State last weekend without wide receiver Isaiah Weston, a 6-4, 206-pound junior who was called the best returning wide receiver in the FCS by HERO Sports and a preseason All-American.
Weston caught 10 touchdown passes and went over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019. Quarterback Will McElvain (48-92-2, 1 TD, 491 yards), a preseason all-conference pick, ran for a touchdown last week against Illinois State. SIU (3-1, 2-1) leads the league in passing defense, allowing an average of 106 yards through the air per game, fifth-best in the country. The Salukis may get Qua Brown and Aaron Maddox back at safety, too, after they broke up seven passes without them last week at Youngstown State.
No. 3 — Salukis' efficiency vs. UNI defense: As usual, the strength of UNI's team is its defense, particularly its defensive front this season.
Nose tackle Jared Brinkman (14 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 TFL) and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd (15 stops, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks) will be tough to move, but are taking on a veteran Saluki offensive line. SIU ran for two touchdowns last week at YSU and passed for two more. Quarterback Nic Baker has thrown for 546 yards this spring with three touchdowns. His 65.5% completion percentage ranks second in the MVFC and 14th in the nation.
SIU also leads the conference, and is second in the country, in third-down conversions (57.9%).
"It's gonna be a group effort, of physicality," Hill said. "You gotta be a physical bunch if you want to beat these guys. These guys, in the last two games, they've given up 180 yards of total offense, 140 yards of total offense. Illinois State had nine first downs. Youngstown had nine first downs."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman